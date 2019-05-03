As you have most likely noticed by the longer days, bustling downtown and warmer temps, summer is coming. With summer we welcome a variety of fun activities and this year we are excited to partner with Calistoga Fit on a weekly outdoor exercise series.
We piloted the program last year after Calistoga Fit owners Jacqui and Donavan Almond suggested a program that mirrored concerts in the park but was fitness oriented. Thus was born, Fitness in the Park.
We are so excited to offer this program free of charge to Calistoga residents. These classes are a great opportunity to spend time outside with friends while breaking a sweat. The classes will be held at Pioneer Park and will offer a different activity each week. Classes will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., every Tuesday, from June 11 through August 20. All equipment will be provided, including spin bikes for the two spin classes!
Mark your calendars, this is going to be a fun program!
June 11 Family Field Day
June 18 National Yoga Day
June 25 Zumba
July 9 Pilates
July 16 Spin 30/30
July 23 Spin 30/30
July 30 Family Field Day
Aug. 6 Yoga
Aug.13 Zumba
Aug. 20 Pilates