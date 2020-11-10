 Skip to main content
Free PPE distribution Saturday at Calistoga High School

Calistoga Junior-Senior High School

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan

There will be a drive-thru distribution of free COVID-19 personal protection equipment (PPE) from 1 - 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14 at the High School, 1608 Lake St. 

This event is for individuals, seniors, and families in need of supplies, including families and caregivers of people with disabilities of any age to stop the spread of Covid-19. Face coverings, N-95 masks and hand sanitizer will be included. Quantities are limited to 1 bag per car. First come, first served.

The event is sponsored by UpValley Family Centers, ParentsCAN, the State Council on Developmental Disabilities, and Calistoga Junior-Senior High School.

