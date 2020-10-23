Free seminar on how to build an accessory dwelling in Napa

With nearly 800 homes destroyed or damaged across Napa and Sonoma counties due to the Glass Fire, compounding the hundreds of homes lost in August’s LNU Complex fire, the local need for housing has deepened.
The nonprofit Napa Sonoma ADU Center wants to support homeowners to better understand the ins and outs of accessory dwelling units to help build housing units for family members and others in need of homes.
The Napa Sonoma ADU Center recently launched its free ADU Fall Webinar Series for homeowners, housing professionals, and others interested in accessory dwelling units.
The next webinar, “ADUs 101 for Napa & Sonoma County Homeowners,” will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 6—7:30 p.m. To register, go to https://napasonomaadu.org/aduevents.
Spanish language translation will be provided via Zoom.
The Napa Sonoma ADU Center is a fiscally-sponsored project of Napa Valley Community Foundation with support from Community Foundation Sonoma County.
The webinar series kickstarted in September with a collaboration between the Napa Sonoma ADU Center and the City of Santa Rosa’s Chief Building Official and a Senior Planner, who joined to walk viewers through the planning, permitting, and building process in Santa Rosa and answer homeowners’ questions live. That webinar is available on-demand on the nonprofit’s website along with other recent webinars, including webinars designed to help homeowners in the cities of Napa and Calistoga build ADUs: https://napasonomaadu.org/blog?category=Webinar
Homeowners often cite opportunities to keep their family together and build wealth as their primary reasons for building an ADU on their property. Some homeowners see ADUs as a source of rental income in the near term, and a downsizing opportunity in the future that would allow them to rent out the primary dwelling for retirement income. And the COVID-19 health crisis has further underlined the desire for local homeowners to create housing, either as a safe haven for elderly parents or as an independent living space for adult children.
You can catch the recordings of the nonprofit’s past ADU webinars on-demand here.
