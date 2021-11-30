Free seminar on how to build an accessory dwelling units in Napa County

FOR THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
The Napa Sonoma ADU Center will host an Accessory Dwelling Unit Roundtable Conversation for homeowners at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2 via Zoom.
The webinar will answer questions about government agencies: who they are and what they have to do with ADUs; utilities issues such as energy, wells, and septic tanks; permitting fees; budget and financing; how ADUs are eco-friendly, and new developments in ADU construction.
The nonprofit Napa Sonoma ADU Center wants to support homeowners to better understand the ins and outs of accessory dwelling units to help build housing units for family members and others in need of homes.
To register, go to
https://napasonomaadu.org/aduevents. Previous recordings of the nonprofit’s past ADU webinars can also be viewed on the website.
Spanish language translation will be provided via Zoom.
The Napa Sonoma ADU Center is a fiscally-sponsored project of Napa Valley Community Foundation with support from Community Foundation Sonoma County.
Napa's Edward Welti house could become an extension of a next-door B&B, the 1801 Inn. Take a look at this this historic house and neighborhood on First Street.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa Valley's most expensive luxury home
Napa Valley's most expensive luxury home
