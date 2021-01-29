Free tax preparation from UpValley Family Centers begins Feb. 1

Beginning Monday, Feb. 1 and running through April 15, UpValley Family Centers will provide free tax preparation services in English and Spanish to households earning less than $65,000 per year.
While these tax services begin next week, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will not open e-filing of taxes until Feb. 12. Due to the pandemic, UVFC's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will offer tax preparation assistance remotely by phone, until conditions permit otherwise. Appointments are available Monday-Thursday and on Saturdays. Call (707) 965-5010 to make an appointment.
The VITA program ensures tax payers maximize refunds by claiming cash back tax credits like the Federal and California Earned Income Tax Credit, and the Young Child Tax Credit, which is available to working Californians with young children. California residents who made less than $30,000 in 2020 may be eligible for up to $8,000 in tax credits, depending on income and family size. Last year, the VITA Program brought back a total of $1,086,613 in refunds, averaging $1,811 per household.
As part of these services this year, VITA can assist with the renewal of Individual Tax Payer ID numbers, for those clients needing that service. In addition, they can help households to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit if they were eligible but did not receive the full amounts of the Economic Impact Payments last year.
The VITA program is made possible thanks to generous support from Citi Community Development, Strong Communities Fund of the Napa Valley Community Foundation, United Way of the Bay Area, Napa Valley Vintners/Auction Napa Valley, Wells Fargo, individual donors, and dedicated IRS-certified volunteers from our community.
SEE THE HIGHEST PAID NAPA COUNTY EMPLOYEES
John R. Robertson, Sheriff Coroner
Regular pay: $231,872.00
Other pay: $45,144.80
Total pay: $277,016.80
Benefits: $130,624.58
Total pay & benefits: $407,641.38
Minh C. Tran, County Executive Officer
Regular pay: $269,888.00
Other pay: $17,002.80
Total pay: $286,890.80
Benefits: $84,662.57
Total pay & benefits: $371,553.37
Mukund Gnanadesikan, Staff Psychiatrist
Regular pay: $244,199.20
Other pay: $11,954.88
Total pay: $256,154.08
Benefits: $80,168.12
Total pay & benefits: $336,322.20
Karenina I. Relucio, Deputy Director of HHSA/Public Health Officer
Regular pay: $238,553.60
Other pay: $16,366.36
Total pay: $254,919.96
Benefits: $72,810.21
Total pay & benefits: $327,730.17
Patrick M. Nolan, Staff Psychiatrist
Regular pay: $243,699.20
Other pay: $12,663.52
Total pay: $256,362.72
Benefits: $66,456.15
Total pay & benefits: $322,818.87
Jennifer A. Haley, District Attorney
Regular pay: $232,089.60
Other pay: $13,676.40
Total pay: $245,766.00
Benefits: $75.278.01
Total pay & benefits: $321,044.01
Joel S. Mostow, Psychiatric Medical Director
Regular pay: $253,280.56
Other pay: $32,601.90
Total pay: $285,882.46
Benefits: $35,007.35
Total pay & benefits: $320,889.81
Ronald H. Abernethy, Public Defender
Regular pay: $230,585.63
Other pay: $18,834.00
Total pay: $249,419.63
Benefits: $71,200.63
Total pay & benefits: $320,619.66
David D. Morrison, Director of Planning, Building and Environmental Services
Regular pay: $221,051.24
Other pay: $13,951.20
Total pay: $235,002.44
Benefits: $71,679.03
Total pay & benefits: $306,681.47
Steven E. Lederer, Director of Public Works
Regular pay: $214,928.00
Other pay: 13,951.20
Total pay: $228,879.20
Benefits: $72,525.34
Total pay & benefits: $301,404.54
Jon C. Crawford, Undersheriff
Regular pay: $175,168.00
Other pay: $20,492.36
Total pay: $195,660.36
Benefits: $99,758.33
Total pay & benefits: $295,418.69
William J. Carter, Deputy Director of HHSA, MNTL Health Director
Regular pay: $170,961.25
Other pay: $57,889.72
Total pay: $228,850.97
Benefits: $63,474.80
Total pay & benefits: $292,325.77
Doug Pace, Napa County Sheriff's Office Sergeant
Regular pay: $130,603.98
Overtime pay: $70,060.02
Other pay: $20,216.54
Total pay: $220,880.54
Benefits: $66,772.73
Total pay & benefits: $287,653.27
Paul R. Gero, Assistant District Attorney
Regular pay: $210,531.20
Other pay: $2,772.64
Total pay: $213,303.84
Benefits: $71,318.65
Total pay & benefits: $284,622.49
Jon A. Gjestvang, Chief Information Officer
Regular pay: $198,387.20
Other pay: $17,036.80
Total pay: $215,424.00
Benefits: $68,842.35
Total pay & benefits: $284,266.35
Oscar Ortiz, Napa County Sheriff's Office Captain/American Canyon Police Chief
Regular pay: $168,556.81
Other pay: $18,765.58
Total pay: $187,322.39
Benefits: $96,463.89
Total pay & benefits: $283,786.28
Mary A. Butler, Chief Probation Officer
Regular pay: $189,035.20
Other pay: $26,657.44
Total pay: $215,692.64
Benefits: 65,054.49
Total pay & benefits: $280,747.13
Steven C. Blower, Napa County Sheriff's Office Captain
Regular pay: $153,809.22
Other pay: $55,322.50
Total pay: $209,153.72
Benefits: $69,395.73
Total pay & benefits: $278,549.45
Jennifer A. Yasumoto, Chief Deputy County Counsel
Regular pay: $201,510.44
Other pay: $11,404.00
Total pay: $212,914.44
Benefits: $64,625.76
Total pay & benefits: $277,540.20
Tracy A. Schulze, Auditor-Controller
Regular pay: $195,248.00
Other pay: $22,508.80
Total pay: $217,756.80
Benefits: $58,060.88
Total pay & benefits: $275,817.68