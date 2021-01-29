Free tax preparation from UpValley Family Centers begins Feb. 1

Beginning Monday, Feb. 1 and running through April 15, UpValley Family Centers will provide free tax preparation services in English and Spanish to households earning less than $65,000 per year.

While these tax services begin next week, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will not open e-filing of taxes until Feb. 12. Due to the pandemic, UVFC's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will offer tax preparation assistance remotely by phone, until conditions permit otherwise. Appointments are available Monday-Thursday and on Saturdays. Call (707) 965-5010 to make an appointment.

The VITA program ensures tax payers maximize refunds by claiming cash back tax credits like the Federal and California Earned Income Tax Credit, and the Young Child Tax Credit, which is available to working Californians with young children. California residents who made less than $30,000 in 2020 may be eligible for up to $8,000 in tax credits, depending on income and family size. Last year, the VITA Program brought back a total of $1,086,613 in refunds, averaging $1,811 per household.