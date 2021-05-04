Free webinar on ADU design for Napa County homeowners

The nonprofit Napa Sonoma ADU Center will host a Design Roundtable Webinar with local experts for homeowners on May 6, to answer questions about building ADUs.

With nearly 800 homes destroyed or damaged across Napa and Sonoma counties due to the Glass Fire, compounding the hundreds of homes lost in August’s LNU Complex fire, the local need for housing has deepened.

The nonprofit Napa Sonoma ADU Center wants to support homeowners to better understand the ins and outs of accessory dwelling units to help build housing units for family members and others in need of homes.

The Zoom discussion will take place on Thursday, May 6, at 6 p.m. To register, go to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XlVd0l7ySoi61x17gGrUfA

The Napa Sonoma ADU Center is a fiscally-sponsored project of Napa Valley Community Foundation with support from Community Foundation Sonoma County.

You can catch the recordings of the nonprofit’s past ADU webinars on-demand here.