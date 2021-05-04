Free webinar on ADU design for Napa County homeowners

The Napa Sonoma ADU Center presents live webinars to learn about the planning, permitting, and building process for Accessory Dwelling Units.
The nonprofit Napa Sonoma ADU Center will host a Design Roundtable Webinar with local experts for homeowners on May 6, to answer questions about building ADUs.
With nearly 800 homes destroyed or damaged across Napa and Sonoma counties due to the Glass Fire, compounding the hundreds of homes lost in August’s LNU Complex fire, the local need for housing has deepened.
The nonprofit Napa Sonoma ADU Center wants to support homeowners to better understand the ins and outs of accessory dwelling units to help build housing units for family members and others in need of homes.
The Zoom discussion will take place on Thursday, May 6, at 6 p.m. To register, go to
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XlVd0l7ySoi61x17gGrUfA
The Napa Sonoma ADU Center is a fiscally-sponsored project of Napa Valley Community Foundation with support from Community Foundation Sonoma County.
Napa home sales and prices are on the rise, leading to a market where multiple offers are to be expected.
Photos: Go inside Napa's historic Spencer House, located at 705 Seminary St.
705 Seminary St. in downtown Napa.
Napa's historic Spencer House is in escrow. It's located at 705 Seminary St. in downtown Napa. The home has been divided into four units.
705 Seminary St. Napa
Inside one unit at the historic Spencer House. It's located at 705 Seminary St. in downtown Napa.
705 Seminary St.
Inside a studio unit at the historic Spencer House. It's located at 705 Seminary St. in downtown Napa.
705 Seminary St. in downtown Napa.
After being listed for sale for $1.595 million, the historic Spencer House will soon have a new owner. Located at 705 Seminary St. next to downtown Napa, the home features four units.
705 Seminary St. Napa
A bathroom inside one unit at the historic Spencer House. It's located at 705 Seminary St. in downtown Napa.
705 Seminary St. in downtown Napa.
Inside one unit at the historic Spencer House, 705 Seminary St.
705 Seminary St.
Inside the historic Spencer House. It's located at 705 Seminary St. in downtown Napa and includes four units.
705 Seminary St. in downtown Napa.
The historic Spencer House, 705 Seminary St., will soon have a new owner.
705 Seminary St. in downtown Napa.
Inside one unit at the historic Spencer House. It's located at 705 Seminary St. in downtown Napa.
705 Seminary St. in downtown Napa.
Inside one unit at the historic Spencer House. It's located at 705 Seminary St. in downtown Napa.
705 Seminary St. in downtown Napa.
The entrance inside the historic Spencer House, 705 Seminary St. in downtown Napa.
705 Seminary St. in downtown Napa.
A side unit at the historic Spencer House. It's located at 705 Seminary St. in downtown Napa.
