Freeze watch in effect for Calistoga from Tuesday night to Friday

The forecast for Bay Area this week just keeps getting colder.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch in effect beginning Tuesday and lasting each overnight through Friday for the North Bay, Salinas Valley and San Benito County. Forecasters said these areas face possible sub-freezing temperatures that could kill crops and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The coldest night is expected Thursday into Friday morning, when the entire Bay Area will likely see freezing temperatures. A low of 27 degrees is predicted for Calistoga on Thursday night, and 32 on Friday.

Snow of one to three inches was also predicted to fall Tuesday night in the mountains of Monterey and San Benito counties.