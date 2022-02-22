Freeze watch in effect for Calistoga from Tuesday night to Friday

By Bay City News
The forecast for Bay Area this week just keeps getting colder.
The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch in effect beginning Tuesday and lasting each overnight through Friday for the North Bay, Salinas Valley and San Benito County. Forecasters said these areas face possible sub-freezing temperatures that could kill crops and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
The coldest night is expected Thursday into Friday morning, when the entire Bay Area will likely see freezing temperatures. A low of 27 degrees is predicted for Calistoga on Thursday night, and 32 on Friday.
Snow of one to three inches was also predicted to fall Tuesday night in the mountains of Monterey and San Benito counties.
Photos: Snow in Napa Valley
From Our Readers: Snow in Napa Valley
"Mt. St. Helena from behind the library, St. Helena, Tuesday morning." -- Marvin Humphrey, St. Helena
Mount Veeder Road, Napa County
Photo courtesy of Jorge Hernandez, Napa
Snow on Mount Veeder.
Photo courtesy of Mario Piombo - Aperture Media
Snow on Mount Veeder.
Photo courtesy of Mario Piombo - Aperture Media
Snow on Mount Veeder.
Photo courtesy of Mario Piombo - Aperture Media
"Snow at the border on Spring Mountain." -- Connie Wilson, St. Helena
"Snow on Spring Mountain." -- Connie Wilson, St. Helena
"Vineyard snow on Spring Mountain." -- Connie Wilson, St. Helena
"Spring Mountain snow." -- Connie Wilson, St. Helena
Snow on Mount Veeder.
Photo courtesy of Mario Piombo - Aperture Media
Snow on Mount Veeder.
Photo courtesy of Mario Piombo - Aperture Media
Mt. St. Helena as seen Tuesday morning.
Photo courtesy of Marvin Humphrey
Atlas Peak
Photo courtesy of Andre Gonzalez, Napa
Mount St. Helena as seen from Burgess Cellars in Deer Park
Photo courtesy of Steve Burgess
Snow on Mount Veeder.
Photo courtesy of Mario Piombo - Aperture Media
Snow on Mount Veeder.
Photo courtesy of Mario Piombo - Aperture Media
Snow on Mount Veeder.
Photo courtesy of Mario Piombo - Aperture Media
Snow on Mount Veeder.
Photo courtesy of Mario Piombo - Aperture Media
"Light snow covering the hills. Beautiful drive to work this morning on Highway 29 in St. Helena." -- Xinia Gamero, Napa
"Panorama of Mt. St. Helena and the Palisades." -- Dylan Feik, Calistoga
"Mustard field and snowy Mount Saint Helena." -- Emily Major, Napa
"Snowy Mount Saint Helena." -- Emily Major, Napa
Snow Mount Veeder trees
A scene on Mount Veeder on Tuesday morning.
Mario Piombo - Aperture Media
Snow on the mountain
Snow blankets Mt. St. Helena on Feb. 5 as as seen from the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga.
Photography by Murph
Snow on the mountain
Just outside Calistoga, near Robert Louis Stevenson State Park on Tuesday, Feb. 5, the roads were slick with ice and snow.
David Stoneberg photo
Napa Valley Snow
A blanket of fog covers a vineyard near Oakville as a dusting of snow is seen on the western mountain tops. Overnight temperatures brought patches of snow to higher elevations throughout the Bay Area.
J.L. Sousa, Register
Snow on Mount St. Helena
Snow lines the top of Mount St. Helena on Tuesday.
Sean Scully, Register
Dusting of snow atop Mount St. Helena
A Mount St. Helena fire camera shows white landscape at dawn Tuesday. The view is looking south toward Calistoga.
Submitted
Snow on the mountain
Foothill Boulevard resident Chris Stoner took this shot the morning of Feb. 5. She said it is the most snow she's seen on Mt. St. Helena in 17 years.
Chris Stoner photo
