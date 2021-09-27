Friends of the Calistoga Library book sale Oct. 2

Been meaning to add to your home reading selection? Here's your chance. Friends of the Calistoga Library will hold a sidewalk book sale on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to raise funds for the library.

Hardcover books will be on sale for just $1, and another dollar will get you two paperback books. Surprise grab bags will also be for sale, $1 for children's books and six adult books for just $1.

The library is currently open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesdays from noon to 8 p.m.