Friends of the Calistoga Library book sale Oct. 2

Calistoga Library

The Calistoga Library is located at 1108 Myrtle St. 

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan

Been meaning to add to your home reading selection? Here's your chance. Friends of the Calistoga Library will hold a sidewalk book sale on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to raise funds for the library. 

Hardcover books will be on sale for just $1, and another dollar will get you two paperback books. Surprise grab bags will also be for sale, $1 for children's books and six adult books for just $1. 

The library is currently open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesdays from noon to 8 p.m.

Napa's Rainbow Action Network and First 5 Napa Network just rolled out a series of new Rainbow Little Libraries. They were created to share diverse, anti-racist and LGBTQ-inclusive messages with young readers, families and supporters.

