In August of 1991, you could buy a new Ford F150 pickup truck for $11,988.
You could pick up lettuce for 39 cents per pound at the College Market in Angwin, and cantaloupes for 25 cents per pound at Palisades Market in Calistoga.
If you were looking for a place to live, you could buy a newly built four-bedroom house in Yountville for $357,500. If your tastes were for something more remote, you could have a four-bedroom on 80 acres in the hills for $650,000. If home ownership wasn’t for you, you could rent a cute little one bedroom near downtown St. Helena for $525 per month.
If you were searching for something to do, you could catch “Terminator 2” at Napa’s Cinedome for $3.75, or visit the state fair in Sacramento for $6 ($4 for kids).
Know what you could buy for 50 cents in August of 1991? A copy of The Weekly Calistogan.
That’s right—for more than 27 years we’ve been bringing you the news in and around your town for the same low price, every week.
We don’t have to tell you that costs have gone up. That brand new F150? It will run you something like $30,000 today. That lettuce would be more than $1.50 a head. And we don’t even need to talk about what’s happened to housing prices since then.
And so too has the cost of producing a newspaper gone up – paper, ink, salaries, and all that expensive technology that is so essential to the news business these days.
So starting this issue, we’re raising the price to $1 per copy. A yearly subscription will be $52.
This still represents a fraction of the cost of putting a printed copy of the paper in your hands, but it will help us ensure that we can continue to bring you your local news for many more years to come.