Future prospects for Napa Valley restaurants

As brutal as 2020 was for the restaurant industry, it appears that the first half of 2021 will be even worse. As a holiday surge of COVID-19 hobbled normal operations, and as industry-specific disaster-relief efforts languish in Washington, many eateries are running out of runway when it comes to continuing to hang on until things improve post-pandemic.
Although the vaccine for COVID-19 is now being administered as quickly as it is made, many economists are predicting that although the second half of 2021 will see improvements in the economy, full recovery will not occur until 2023 at the earliest.
A tough winter for restaurants
By October 2020, more than 110,000 eateries in the U.S. were shuttered, and nearly 20% of the jobs within the sector had been lost, with millions more workers furloughed, according to the National Restaurant Association.
Estimates also suggest that nearly another 3 million eateries might close in the next few months. That would mean that nearly half of the restaurants that existed in the U.S. at the start of the year would no longer be in business by the second quarter of 2021.
Locally, the Napa County restaurant industry and its workers have been walloped. At the end of 2020, nearly 50% of all restaurant jobs that had existed in Napa County at the end of 2019 had been erased.
So far, in Napa County, only a few eateries closed outright in 2020, including All Season's Bistro, Road House 29, Protea, Redd Wood, Archetype, Miminashi and The Restaurant at Meadowood, which had fared well in the pandemic only to burn down during the Glass Fire.
Those food-service companies that do survive to reopen in 2021 — along with their customers — will confront a culinary landscape that is fundamentally different from years past. Following are some of the ways eating out is expected to change in 2021 and beyond.
Continued takeout and delivery
Along with food, expect more eateries to offer additional options to be included with to-go meals. Wine, cocktails, non-alcoholic drinks and specialty items for your pantry are some possibilities.
This trend, like most of the others on this list, is not limited to casual eateries. The luxury New York City restaurant Eleven Madison Park, for example, remains closed, but customers are shelling out $275 for an uncooked 3.5-pound “Green Circle” chicken stuffed with brioche, foie gras and black truffles, with a few sides and instructions on how they can cook the offerings at home. For those New Yorkers who desire more truffles, an additional $200 will get them an additional nugget of the black fungus and six farm-fresh eggs so they can make their own omelet the next morning.
No contact continues
Within the requirements of the pandemic, any surface that is touched needs sanitation between uses. That means that reusable menus, tablecloths, seat cushions and anything not able to go into a high-temperature dishwasher or be thoroughly wiped down must either be thrown out or sent off for professional cleaning.
The result is that many restaurants are opting for eliminating luxuries such as cloth napkins and tablecloths and either printing huge wall-hanging menus or placing them online for view on smartphones. And this trend is not limited to fast food or even fast-casual outlets. Some luxury venues are shifting to online menus and ordering, too.
Expect a deluge of smartphone/texting ordering options to pop up in the coming year, such as the a “OhWaiter” app, which allows customers to view the menu, place an order and pay for the meal directly through texting on their phones.
Smaller menus full of comfort food
With what have become yearly fires, power outages and now the start-and-stop reality of pandemic business restrictions, restaurants have become nimble and deliberate with their menus. Offering items that require near daily turnover, such as fresh seafood, has become risky, as has offering any items that don’t sell briskly.
According to Google analytics, the phrase, “fried chicken near me” was a breakout search phrase in 2020, as were “comfort food” and “buffalo wings near me.” Barbecue, braised meats and sausages have become increasingly popular options as they store well and travel easily.
Plant-based goes mainstream
The pandemic has highlighted the fragility of meat production with dozens of meat-packing plants shutting down because of COVID-19 outbreaks. With everyone stuck at home and gyms closed, people are putting on weight. At the same time, restaurants are finding that plant-based options don’t spoil as quickly as their meat-protein alternatives. All of these factors play into fueling a surge in more plant-based menu options.
To highlight the change, plant-based “Impossible” and “Beyond Meat” burgers have become ubiquitous on many menus. They are served by fast-food giants such as Burger King and A&W but also by local outlets like Gott’s Roadside and high-end eateries like Solage’s Solbar. And because the patties can be frozen, they’ve become a go-to for many restaurants, with the sales of Beyond Meat rising nearly 200% by this past summer.
And, it’s not just meat substitutes that are driving the trend. Now there are dairy-less desserts, cheeses and pastries as well as “milk” alternatives made with hempseed, beans, nuts and grains.
More outdoor options
Those lucky few restaurants that had existing outdoor dining before the pandemic found it relatively easy to shift outdoors when the number of indoor diners became restricted.
For those that didn’t have existing outdoor dining, it has been tougher — much tougher. To its credit, Napa County has relaxed regulations to allow for expanded sidewalk dining and even expansion into the streets. A few streets within the valley were closed to allow for dedicated outdoor use, such as a block of Hunt Avenue in St. Helena and a block of Main Street in Napa.
These modifications have allowed restaurants to continue serving customers, but the costs and added complexity of service is daunting for many of these businesses. They need to purchase, manage and maintain everything from tables, chairs and tents to outdoor heaters, which I have been told by many restaurateurs are on backorder until the spring due to excessive demand across the country.
Another limitation is that many restaurants border highways. Consequently, for these businesses, there are added restrictions. Take, for example, Calistoga’s restaurants that sit on the main thoroughfare that are surrounded by less-than-alluring construction-zone barricades because the “street” is actually Highway 29. The city has taken out parking spaces and added "parklets" for more outdoor dining space.
High-end restaurants die off (NOT)
There is a growing realization that the food scene in the Napa Valley (and nearly everywhere else) has shifted from primarily fancy establishments to more casual fare. Consequently, there have been murmurs that there will be no room for high-end restaurants such as the French Laundry. However, there is no evidence to support this. The French Laundry has managed to survive the shutdown and through various trials and tribulations still be able to charge $850 a person for a prix fixe meal when other restaurants had slashed prices.
Did the French Laundry modify operations? Almost certainly. Did chef-owner Thomas Keller have some sleepless nights? I am sure he did. The French Laundry was where both Gov. Gavin Newsome and San Francisco Mayor London Breed ate out with groups while recommending that others didn’t.
Then ABC7 reported that the French Laundry received a massive $2.4 million PPP loan, which is 17 times more than other restaurants. Keller was also a member of the White House’s “Great American Economic Revival Industry Group,” which included only male members and seems to have gone nowhere and done nothing to help the broader industry.
Yet, even with these controversies, what we are seeing is that there is a particular collection of diners who are willing to pay top dollar for an exclusive, high-culinary-craft experience regardless.
Better packaging and Zoom
There will be plenty of other changes coming to eating out. For example, because face-to-face interactions will continue to be a source of concern due to the possibility of disease transmission, and because delivery options won’t be slowing anytime soon, there is a push for better packaging that includes more information and additional ways to engage with customers. Expect more storytelling on packaging as well as Zoom cooking classes from chefs and wine-pairing information sessions with sommeliers.
The concept of “handmade” is slowly becoming less of a selling point as more automated options are available. Whereas 2019 was the year of sustainability, that is shifting somewhat toward fairness and equanimity within the businesses themselves. Yes, having a low carbon footprint remains an important consideration for many diners, but supporting businesses that also treat their employees well and have a transparent code of ethics will become increasingly important.
Food-related phrases to be on the lookout for in 2021: ghost kitchen, heritage cooking, diversified businesses, alternative sugar, quick service, vaccine-certified staff and hygiene.
With all of the challenges in the future, one thing is certain: Dining in the Napa Valley will remain one of America’s most precious experiences — full of the freshest produce, prepared exquisitely by dedicated professionals who craft extraordinary meals paired with locally made wines of the highest quality, served in one of the most beautiful valleys on the planet.
And if what C.S. Lewis said is correct — “Hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny” — then food service in the Napa Valley can look forward to an amazing future.
Tim Carl is a photojournalist who often focuses on the human stories in Northern California’s wine and food industries. A Napa Valley native, his many careers have included being a co-founder of Knights Bridge Winery, professional chef, FAA-licensed drone operator, meditation and fitness instructor and scuba instructor. business consultant at McKinsey and Co., and Ph.D. scientist with a fellowship at Harvard. Contact him at tfcarl@gmail.com.