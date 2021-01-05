Future prospects for Napa Valley restaurants

These modifications have allowed restaurants to continue serving customers, but the costs and added complexity of service is daunting for many of these businesses. They need to purchase, manage and maintain everything from tables, chairs and tents to outdoor heaters, which I have been told by many restaurateurs are on backorder until the spring due to excessive demand across the country.

Another limitation is that many restaurants border highways. Consequently, for these businesses, there are added restrictions. Take, for example, Calistoga’s restaurants that sit on the main thoroughfare that are surrounded by less-than-alluring construction-zone barricades because the “street” is actually Highway 29. The city has taken out parking spaces and added "parklets" for more outdoor dining space.

High-end restaurants die off (NOT)

There is a growing realization that the food scene in the Napa Valley (and nearly everywhere else) has shifted from primarily fancy establishments to more casual fare. Consequently, there have been murmurs that there will be no room for high-end restaurants such as the French Laundry. However, there is no evidence to support this. The French Laundry has managed to survive the shutdown and through various trials and tribulations still be able to charge $850 a person for a prix fixe meal when other restaurants had slashed prices.