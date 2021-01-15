General Fund down $730,000, pedestrian improvements possible on Silverado Trail

The City of Calistoga's General Fund balance ending FY June 2020 decreased by $730,000 over the previous year, according to a staff report.

Total revenues decreased by $2.5 million, with the loss due to fallout from COVID-19. That leaves the General Fund at $7.1 million.

The city council will hear details of the report at a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The city will also consider approving an agreement with Silver Rose Ventures for pedestrian safety improvements on Silverado Trail.

