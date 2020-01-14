Tinsel, a German Shepard mix, was spotted next to a busy road the last week of December, and appeared to have been hit by a car.
She and another black-and-white puppy she was with were both caught, but unfortunately we haven’t received a single call or seen any fliers or missing dog reports matching their description.
Tinsel, as her foster mother named her, had a badly broken leg and a large, open laceration that was full of dirt and debris. It was so bad that we wasted no time and she had surgery immediately on the day she arrived. She was also covered in ticks and was very underweight.
Tinsel's latest bandage change revealed some good news. The laceration on her lower leg is almost healed. It looks so good that she gets to wear just a small bandage over her pins and fixator until it's time for them to be removed an another week. Tinsel has also filled out quite a bit and her ribs and hips aren't nearly as prominent. Her confidence is growing every day and both of her ears are standing up now too! This special little pup is slowly healing.
Tinsel still has a long road to recovery. We can tell that she has some big brains and she finds comfort in other animals. If you'd like to help us feed and care for her, we will be going through a lot of puppy food to fatten her up and we also have a significant vet bill to pay.
Note: WCAL does not have a physical shelter or facility that is open to the public. Contact information is (707) 800-5058, or info@WineCountryAnimalLovers.org, or donations can be sent to P.O. Box 3, Calistoga, CA 94515.