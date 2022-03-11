Get free mulch at Calistoga's Mulch Madness

The City of Calistoga’s Water Conservation Program has teamed up with Upper Valley Disposal Service to provide Calistoga residents with free wood chip mulch, and compost.

The event will take place over two Saturday's, March 19 and 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Community Pool parking lot, 1745 Washington St.

Attendees will need to fill out a waiver to participate in obtaining mulch or compost. Minors with need approval from their parents. Bring your own shoveling tools and truck or trailer. Get it while supplies last.

"We expect this to go fast," said Mitchell Egert, the City's water conservation expert.

The main goal of the two events is to help residents reduce their landscape’s water demand by reducing evaporation and by building healthy soils that hold more moisture. Studies have shown that just one inch of mulch can help reduce and landscape’s water demand by at least 25%.

The City will be initially receiving 40 cubic yards of wood mulch, and 20 cubic yards of compost, courtesy of UVDS, for the first Saturday of this event.

Experts from the Napa County chapter of the California Native Plant Society and the Napa County Resource Conservation District will also be available to share resources and answer questions about water-wise gardening, and to share examples of drought-tolerant plants.

UVDS will also be available at the event to answer any questions relating to the new recycling and waste recycling law, SB 1383. The water conservation team will be promoting our “Cash for Grass” turf conversion program.