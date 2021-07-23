Get to know your local safety officers at Calistoga's National Night Out Aug. 3

Calistoga Police Officer Samantha Arlen, right, seen here at National Night Out in 2018. She is again organizing the event this year, which takes place Aug. 3 at Logvy Park.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calitogan
FOR THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
Join your local first responders for an evening of food, fun and activities at Calistoga's National Night Out, Tuesday, Aug. 3.
This annual free event is from 5 to 8 p.m. at Logvy Park, 1401 N. Oak St.
The Calistoga Rotary will be cooking up a free BBQ dinner, and participants will have a chance to win a Ring Home Security system. There will also be a bounce house and other family friendly activities.
The event is hosted by the Calistoga Police Department, partnering with UpValley nonprofit organizations. Meet members of the CHP, and Calistoga Police and Fire Departments for an opportunity to ask questions and learn about important safety measures.
The head-on collision occurred on Highway 29 near Dunaweal Road shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Cal Fire and the California Highway Patrol. (Video courtesy of Cal Fire/Napa County Fire, via Facebook)
Courtesy of Cal Fire/Napa County Fire, via Facebook
Photos: Boys & Girls Club 'thank you' dinner in Calistoga
Boys & Girls Club
Calistoga Fire Chief Steve Campbell shared stories with members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga at a first responder 'thank you' dinner Nov. 20.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girls Club
Members of the St. Helena and Calistoga Boys & Girls Club created and displayed artwork in honor of first responders to the Kincade Fire at a 'thank you' dinner Nov. 20.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girls Club
St. Helena Mayor
Geoff Ellsworth joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of Calistoga and St. Helena in thanking first responders from the Kincade Fire, at a dinner Nov. 20.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girls Club
From left, Calistoga Firefighter Scott Glaholt, Resort at 400 Silverado Trail c hef Shaun Acosta, Jason Tamagni, Calistoga fire prevention officer and engineer, and Trent Yaconelli, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Calistoga and St. Helena, at a 'thank you' dinner Nov. 20.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girl's Club
First responders from Calistoga, St. Helena, and Cal Fire were given a family-style 'thank you' dinner by Boys & Girl's Club members Nov. 20.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girls Club
Calistoga and St. Helena first responders joined members of the Boys & Girls Club for a thank you dinner Nov. 20 in Calistoga.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girl's Club
Newly promoted Calistoga Police Corporal Kristine Romo and Calistoga Police Chief Mitch Celaya enjoy a moment at the Boys & Girl's Club 'thank you' dinner for first resonders Nov. 20.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girls Club
Chef Shaun Acosta and his team from the Resort at 400 Silverado Trail prepared a meal at the Calistog Boys & Girls Club Nov. 20 to thank first responders from the recent Kincade Fire.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girls Club
Calistoga Police Chief Mitch Celaya joined the first responders invited to a 'thank you' dinner at the Boys & Girls club in Calistoga Nov. 20.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girls Club
Calistoga's Police Sgt. Tim Martin, and newly promoted
Corporal Kristine Romo enjoyed a 'thank you' dinner for first responders at the Calistoga Boys & Girls Club Nov. 20, after the Kincade Fire threatened the town with an advisory evacuation, and was contained Nov. 7.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girl's Club
Boys & Girl's Club members from Calistoga and St. Helena created artwork to thank first responders after the Kincade Fire.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girl's Club
Resort at 400 Silverado Trail General Manager Mehdi Eftekari thanked first responders at the Boys & Girl's Club in Calistoga Nov. 20.
Tim Carl
Boys & Girl's Club
Chef Shaun Acosta from the Resort at 400 Silverado Trail at the Calistoga Boys & Girls club during a 'thank you' dinner for first responders Nov. 20.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girl's Club
First responsders of the Kincade Fire enjoyed dessert at a 'thank you' dinner at the Boys & Girl's Club in Calistoga Nov. 20.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!