Get to know your local safety officers at Calistoga's National Night Out Aug. 3

Officer Arlen

Calistoga Police Officer Samantha Arlen, right, seen here at National Night Out in 2018. She is again organizing the event this year, which takes place Aug. 3 at Logvy Park. 

 Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calitogan

Join your local first responders for an evening of food, fun and activities at Calistoga's National Night Out, Tuesday, Aug. 3.

This annual free event is from 5 to 8 p.m. at Logvy Park, 1401 N. Oak St. 

The Calistoga Rotary will be cooking up a free BBQ dinner, and participants will have a chance to win a Ring Home Security system. There will also be a bounce house and other family friendly activities. 

The event is hosted by the Calistoga Police Department, partnering with UpValley nonprofit organizations. Meet members of the CHP, and Calistoga Police and Fire Departments for an opportunity to ask questions and learn about important safety measures.

