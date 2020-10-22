Glass Fire claims Calistoga's Fairwinds Estate Winery

On the night of Sept. 27, Brandon Chaney lay awake in his Tahoe home, worried that the Glass Fire would reach the Fairwinds Estate Winery in Calistoga.
Sure enough, around four in the morning security alarms at the winery started going off. Broken window in tasting room. Broken window in main building. Roof hatch ajar. “All of sudden there were like 20 broken window alarms and I thought, ‘Oh God, this isn’t good,’” he said.
Chaney co-owns the winery with his partner, Anthony Zabit, who lives in Sonoma. The Silverado Trail property is familiar for its trademark orange umbrellas in the outdoor hospitality area. Fairwinds was originally founded in 1969. In 1979, the Schmidheiny family of Switzerland purchased the winery and operated it as Cuvaison for 36 years. Chaney and Zabit, both Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, purchased the property in 2015.
When Chaney and Zabit arrived to survey the damage, they found the winery’s 22,000-square-foot wine cave system, which is 50 feet underground, survived, and with it about 4,000 barrels of wine.
But the fire had fiercely ripped down the hill over the Palisades and completely burned down the rest of the winery. The 40,000-square-foot main production building, the bottling line, tank room, and hospitality areas, everything. Including a brand new, just-delivered-from-France optical sorter.
“Basically the whole winery is just a freaking war zone,” Chaney said. “It’s a very traumatic thing, but at least no one got hurt.”
Days later, Chaney was able to meet the firefighters who were there at the scene and fought to save the winery.
“When the four-man team on Engine 558 from Fremont came onto the property it was ablaze. They hooked up to the winery’s hydrant and felt good that they were going to be able to save the buildings,” he said. “But there were so many embers flying around, just like snow.”
The embers got under the eaves, nestled in, and started more fires. Then, the water well burned and the hoses lost pressure. The firefighters tapped into the engine, which had about 500 gallons of water, but that just wasn’t enough.
Ultimately, the fire overwhelmed them and the firefighters hightailed it to the engine to flee the property.
But as they left, they looked back and saw, waving through the burning trees, the American flag still flying on the flagpole.
“They said ‘You know what? We cannot leave Old Glory.’ Despite all the mayhem, they stopped the truck, went back and saved the American flag,” Chaney said.
In speaking with the firefighters, Chaney was nonplused by their humility.
“They really thought they could save the winery, and so when I talked to them, they were apologetic. ‘We’re so sorry we failed, they said.’ And I’m thinking you guys didn’t fail, you risked your lives.”
The firefighters on Engine 558 presented the surviving flag to Chaney and Zabit so they could fly it over the new winery when it is rebuilt.
“It was just really moving. Especially during these politically charged times,” Chaney said. “I think what these firefighters displayed is that we’re all Americans. And during tough times, and even though we might be divided, at the end of the day we’ll all pull together. It’s symbolic. No matter what hits us, whether it’s COVID-19, we’re going to get through this together.”
Except for personal items lost in the fire, everything is replaceable, Chaney said. “But it’s very difficult to wrap your head around how to rebuild something of this scale.”
But rebuild they will. The team at the winery has an average tenure of 20 or more years.
“A lot of people think that folks who own wineries are all billionaires, but the reality is we aren’t. All the people who work there, this was our home and our passion, so that in itself is very traumatic,” Chaney said. “But we’ve pulled together and we’re going to rebuild better. And we are going to rise from the ashes. And we hope to have one of the nicest facilities in the valley at the end of the day.”
The Napa Valley winery community has also reached out to help Fairwinds, even though they may have suffered losses as well, Chaney said. “We may be competitors, but at the end of the day we’re all there to support each other and have this world-class wine region be successful, because it’s our home.”
In gratitude to the firefighters, Fairwinds has put together a wine program in partnership with the California Fire Foundation, and will donate 20% of wine sales to the foundation for the foreseeable future.
“Not only does the Fire Foundation support the families of fallen firefighters, they also support those directly affected by fires, whose homes might have burned down, with relief shelters and more,” Chaney said.
Find out more at https://wine.fewinery.com/calistogastrong/.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!