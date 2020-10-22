Glass Fire claims Calistoga's Fairwinds Estate Winery

“They really thought they could save the winery, and so when I talked to them, they were apologetic. ‘We’re so sorry we failed, they said.’ And I’m thinking you guys didn’t fail, you risked your lives.”

The firefighters on Engine 558 presented the surviving flag to Chaney and Zabit so they could fly it over the new winery when it is rebuilt.

“It was just really moving. Especially during these politically charged times,” Chaney said. “I think what these firefighters displayed is that we’re all Americans. And during tough times, and even though we might be divided, at the end of the day we’ll all pull together. It’s symbolic. No matter what hits us, whether it’s COVID-19, we’re going to get through this together.”

Except for personal items lost in the fire, everything is replaceable, Chaney said. “But it’s very difficult to wrap your head around how to rebuild something of this scale.”

But rebuild they will. The team at the winery has an average tenure of 20 or more years.