Gluten-free? Calistoga-based Fi & Me Baking Co. has you covered

When Calistoga native and resident Laurel Rios discovered two years ago that she had a serious gluten allergy, she was more than dismayed. As someone with a self-confessed “big sweet tooth,” Rios was at a loss to find high-quality gluten-free baked goods anywhere in the Napa Valley. Yes, you can occasionally find a gluten-free cookie or muffin at local bakeries, but they’re often overpriced and mediocre.

So, when the pandemic forced Rios to quit her job at Spottswoode Winery in early 2020 so she could stay home with her 5-year-old daughter Sofia — better known as Fi — to oversee her distance learning, she struggled to figure a way she could work from home. Rios turned to something that had been passed down to her from her mother and grandmother: baking.

“When I found out I couldn’t eat gluten,” said Rios, “I got really frustrated trying to find good gluten-free baked goods. Everything was just mass-produced and prepackaged. So, I started experimenting with baking my own gluten-free treats.”

Rios added that her grandfather, who passed away last August, also had a sweet tooth and was a huge supporter and taste-tester of her recipes.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!