Gluten-free? Calistoga-based Fi & Me Baking Co. has you covered

When Calistoga native and resident Laurel Rios discovered two years ago that she had a serious gluten allergy, she was more than dismayed. As someone with a self-confessed “big sweet tooth,” Rios was at a loss to find high-quality gluten-free baked goods anywhere in the Napa Valley. Yes, you can occasionally find a gluten-free cookie or muffin at local bakeries, but they’re often overpriced and mediocre.
So, when the pandemic forced Rios to quit her job at Spottswoode Winery in early 2020 so she could stay home with her 5-year-old daughter Sofia — better known as Fi — to oversee her distance learning, she struggled to figure a way she could work from home. Rios turned to something that had been passed down to her from her mother and grandmother: baking.
“When I found out I couldn’t eat gluten,” said Rios, “I got really frustrated trying to find good gluten-free baked goods. Everything was just mass-produced and prepackaged. So, I started experimenting with baking my own gluten-free treats.”
Rios added that her grandfather, who passed away last August, also had a sweet tooth and was a huge supporter and taste-tester of her recipes.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
Once Rios started baking in earnest, she quickly obtained a license as a cottage food operator in July 2020, a county requirement for someone who produces or packages food products at their residence. Once her kitchen was set up with the help of her husband Gustavo Rios, executive chef at Solage, Rios tested the market by selling her gluten-free, mostly vegan, and dairy-free cookies, doughnuts, coffee cake, muffins, and other toothsome goodies at the Calistoga Farmers' Market, under the name Fi & Me Baking Company, often with Fi at her side. She sold out almost every Saturday, and then was approached by Sam’s General Store which sells Fi & Me coffee cake, delivered by Rios three times a week.
Now, you can purchase Rios’ goods at seven locations including Cal Mart in Calistoga, Caffe Della Valle in St. Helena, the Oakville Grocery, Brown’s Valley Market in Napa, and the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company.
Rios does all her own deliveries, getting up at 4 a.m. to drop off her wares up and down the valley, but she doesn’t mind at all. She does the bulk of her baking on Thursdays, with Fi at her side putting Fi & Me stickers on all of the packaged items. Rios also credits Fi with being her “chief taste tester and number-one sales person.”
Said Rios, “I feel incredibly lucky to be doing what I’m doing. What other job could I have that would allow me to be with Fi every step of the way and not miss any milestones: losing teeth, reading her first sentence, ballet classes.” She added, “I can’t thank the Calistoga community enough for their support. They helped turn this dream into a reality, and I am forever grateful for that.”
Author’s note: Rios delivers her good to Cal Mart on Fridays, and they go fast, so get there that day for the best selection.