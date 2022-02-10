Gold Street vacant lot in Calistoga poised for residential development

After 30 years as a "paper street," a vacant lot at the end of Gold Street could soon be freed by the city as a space for residential development.

The property between Myrtle Street and Foothill Boulevard has been on the city books as a possible thoroughfare, and now the Calistoga Planning Commission has endorsed the property owner's request that the city vacate its right-of-way.

On Feb. 9, planning commissioners unanimously approved the property owner’s request, with the condition that he and the developer pay for moving the sewer drain. Chair Scott Cooper recused himself due to a conflict of interest. The issue now goes before the city council for approval.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

In support of the measure, staff reported the vacation complies with the city’s General Plan, the lot is not needed as a thoroughfare, and the change will not take away from the city’s affordable housing land stock. It also cleans up city records on the matter.

The property is zoned residential and the developer said the intention is eventually to split the lot into two parcels, matching lot sizes on either side of the property. Any plans for development would need further permission from the city, commissioners said.

Environmental concerns were raised by the owner of a neighboring property who has lived there for generations. She pointed out the natural habitat of the lot including walnut trees hundreds of years old, and wildlife using the corridor to reach the Napa River. She suggested the lot be moved to a land trust.

While the action taken at the meeting did not require an environmental review, the next step in any development of the property will require a CEQA evaluation with the development application, commissioners said.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.