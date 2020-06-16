Golden Bear jewelry store in Calistoga burglarized twice in one week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Golden Bear jewelry store in downtown Calistoga was burglarized early in the morning of Friday, June 12, for a second time in less than a week.

Thieves broke one of the storefront windows, triggering the store alarm at about 2 a.m., in what the owner, Raed Aysheh, described as a “smash and grab,” getting away with an undisclosed amount of jewelry displayed in the front windows.

According to Police Chief Mitch Celaya, a newspaper delivery person heard sounds of breaking glass, and saw three males running away from the jewelry store to a parked car on Lincoln Avenue. They drove northbound in an older style, 4-door vehicle with loud exhaust noise.

The three males were described as possible white males wearing gray sweatshirts, gray sweatpants, and gray bandannas.

“We are conducting follow up on possible video along Lincoln Avenue. We recovered some jewelry on the ground mixed with the broken glass but have yet to receive a list of stolen property or the amount of loss from the property owner,” Celaya said.