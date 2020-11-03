Gonzales, Elkeshen, and Rothberg-Allan, lead in CJUSD School Board election

In the race for three seats on the Calistoga Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees, newcomer Rudy Gonzalez leads with 790 votes, followed by incumbent President Julie Elkeshen with 729 votes, and Stephanie Rothberg-Allan with 661, according to preliminary election returns.

Incumbents Mark Reid and Mark Galindo follow with 574 and 499 votes, respectively, in early results posted at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday.

This story will be updated as more results become available.

