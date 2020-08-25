Gov. Newsom speaks at Cal Fire base camp in Calistoga

The Napa County Fairgrounds has been turned into Cal Fire’s base camp for the LNU Lightning Complex Fires in Napa and Somona counties, that has so far burned more than 350,000 acres.
The magnitude of the wildfire situation throughout the state brought Gov. Gavin Newsom to the fairgrounds in Calistoga on Aug. 21, to speak at one of Cal Fire's daily press conferences.
Due to the recent heatwave, in general, firefighting resources across the western United States have been stretched since the beginning of the fires, Newsom said. However, 10 different states have responded to California’s call for help battling the state’s wildfires.
Assistance as of Friday included 25 engines from Oregon, 10 engines from Arizona, and several from Texas. Technical assistance and personnel have also been arriving, including surveillance equipment from Washington State. PG&E has also been providing air support. Additional aid has been requested from states across the U.S., Canada and Australia, the governor said.
Federal aid is also being requested. In bipartisan efforts, so far five federal grants related to fires have been secured and are waiting for the President to sign, and an effort to get a major disaster declaration for the state is underway.
Substantial progress has been made in fires in southern California, and as a consequence resources have been diverted north, Newsom said.
“The fire concentration challenge we’re facing here in the state is now disproportionately impacting northern California,” he said.
At the fairgrounds, the entire property is being used by Cal Fire and support agencies. As of Aug. 27, there were 69 engines, that park and retool at the Speedway; a supply tent set up at the RV park; tents set up on the grounds of the golf course; and the Tubbs building is being utilized for the press conferences and other meetings.
The National Guard, California Conservation Corp Fire and inmate crews are providing support as well.
COVID-19 protocols are being observed on the property including, temperature taking, and food and supplies are being trucked in.
Cal Fire is asking those who wish to contribute to the effort donate through the Red Cross or other local efforts.
