Greta Ericson, former St. Helena mayor, dies at 98

The couple moved to Sonoma in 1954 before settling in St. Helena in 1965. Drawing on her experience in New York City department stores, Ericson ran Greta’s Wine Country Clothes at the corner of Main Street and Hunt Avenue and operated what was known as the Valley Hotel upstairs. She sold the store after 14 years and entered the real estate business, where she remained active until the age of 84.

Ericson was involved in the PTA, Red Cross, St. Helena Soroptimist — which gives the annual Greta Ericson Achievement Award to a high school student for political leadership — and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, where she served as the Chamber’s first female president/CEO in 1973. The Chamber went on to name her Citizen of the Year in 2000.

Ericson was the first woman elected to the St. Helena City Council, finishing as the top vote-getter in March 1974. Running her own dress shop gave her a distinct advantage, she later told the St. Helena Historical Society in an undated oral history.

“You have to realize I had the dress shop in town and knew every woman that came in to be fitted for one thing or another,” she said. “It was a very definite edge.”