The Rotary Club of Calistoga and Soroptimist International of Calistoga have teamed with the City of Calistoga to keep the town safe from human trafficking.
Acting on a proclamation that was approved and made official by the city council last March, the proclamations have been framed and will be posted in businesses throughout the town. They demonstrate a determination and vigilance that such activity will not be allowed to happen here.
While all the towns in Napa County have adopted such proclamations, Calistoga is the first to get them out into the community, said Soroptimist Carrie Carrie Domogalla, speaking at a Rotary meeting Dec. 13.
“With the cooperation of our local business we will be posting the Proclamation to make residents and workers aware of the problem," she said. "We want to educate everyone on what trafficking is and how to recognize it and what to do when you do see it.”
The proclamations are in English and in Spanish.
California has the most reported cases of trafficking of any state in the U.S. , Domogalla said. “Our saving grace in Calistoga is that we are a small and caring town filled with concerned people. When we see something that looks off, we ask about it and don’t close our eyes and pretend it’s not there.”
The general perception is that human trafficking only happens to “bad” girls and boys and that the buyers are men who have a record of crime. But in reality, the sellers can be family friends or relatives and wear business suits, or street gangs taking advantage of runaways. The buyers can be anyone with the money and any child can be a victim. Victims are children of all ages regardless of gender, ethnicity, race or region or any socioeconomic class. The average ages are 11-15 for girls and 11-13 for boys.
Domogalla urged all Calistogans to “stay as nosy as possible,” however, do not try to act on your suspicions by yourself as the people involved in such activities are criminals.
Calistoga Police Chief Mitchell Celaya, also at the Rotary meeting, said “I strongly recommend calling the local police so there can be an immediate response and address any safety issues. This also improves the chances of catching the human traffickers as they move quickly and are elusive.
"Call the Calistoga Police Department at 707-942-2810 day or night if you observe any suspicious behavior. Do not interfere yourself. These people are potentially dangerous criminals."