A town hall about gun violence, featuring Congressman Mike Thompson, has been cancelled as Thompson heads back to Washington to deal with the government shutdown.
Thompson had planned to answer questions about his new legislation to expand background checks and help prevent gun violence on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. in St. Helena.
Thompson is part of a bipartisan group in the House that introduced a measure this month that would expand background checks for all gun sales and most gun transfers.