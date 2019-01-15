Try 1 month for 99¢
The Heroes March

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, addresses hundreds of Napans outside Memorial Stadium at the start of The Heroes March in memory of 18-year-old Alaina Housley, one of 12 people shot and killed in a Thousand Oaks Western bar. The 10-term congressman praised the efforts of the teenage founders of the nonprofit Hero Foundation in mounting the march, which was dedicated to victims of gun violence.

 Howard Yune, Register

A town hall about gun violence, featuring Congressman Mike Thompson, has been cancelled as Thompson heads back to Washington to deal with the government shutdown.

Thompson had planned to answer questions about his new legislation to expand background checks and help prevent gun violence on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. in St. Helena.

Thompson is part of a bipartisan group in the House that introduced a measure this month that would expand background checks for all gun sales and most gun transfers. 

