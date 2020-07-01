Harley Street paving to begin mid-August

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The much-needed repaving of Harley Street will begin in mid-August. No utilities will need to be replaced, and the project is scheduled to take about 25 working days to complete, according to Hamid Heidary, the City’s Senior Civil Engineer.

Although many capital improvement projects have been put on hold due to severe budget cuts, the extremely poor condition of Harley Street has kept it a priority, and the cost was factored into the coming year’s budget.

“We got some pretty good bids, so we’re excited,” Heidary said.

The project received seven bids and the lowest came in about $15,000 under the estimated $250,000, he said.

The project goes before the city council for final approval July 21.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

