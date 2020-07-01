You are the owner of this article.
Harley Street paving to begin mid-August

Harley Street

Harley Street in Calistoga will be repaved in August.

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan

The much-needed repaving of Harley Street will begin in mid-August. No utilities will need to be replaced, and the project is scheduled to take about 25 working days to complete, according to Hamid Heidary, the City’s Senior Civil Engineer.

Although many capital improvement projects have been put on hold due to severe budget cuts, the extremely poor condition of Harley Street has kept it a priority, and the cost was factored into the coming year’s budget.

“We got some pretty good bids, so we’re excited,” Heidary said.

The project received seven bids and the lowest came in about $15,000 under the estimated $250,000, he said.

The project goes before the city council for final approval July 21.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

