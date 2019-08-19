All are invited to join the community of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Calistoga as we remember and honor the first enslaved Africans who landed in English North America in 1619.
Responding to an invitation from the National Park Service to churches and people around the country to commemorate and remember 400 years of African American history and culture, we will "Ring the Bells" in synchrony with other churches and organizations throughout the country. The national bell ringing is among the Healing Day events being held at Fort Monroe National Monument, VA, to commemorate the 400th anniversary of that landing.
Beginning at 11:45 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 25, we will gather in the backyard for readings and prayer before starting to ring the bells at noon. Bring your own bells or take a turn ringing St. Luke’s bell.
“Let us unite as one on this day and show our appreciation for 400 years of African American history. We must embrace the West African concept of Sankofa, which teaches us we must go back to our roots in order to move forward,” said Terry E. Brown, Fort Monroe National Monument superintendent.