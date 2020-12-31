Heart of the Valley: Mondavi helped bring widespread COVID-19 testing to Napa

Lydia Mondavi fell ill last February and couldn’t find a way to get tested for what was then the new threat of COVID-19, so she decided to help bring about change.

“I was sicker than I had ever been in my life,” she said.

Yet she, a person of means with insurance — she is a member of one of the world’s most famous wine families — couldn’t get tested. Mondavi wondered what would happen to migrant workers and others with less resources.

Mondavi wanted Napa County to have widely-available community testing. She joined with local physician Ingrid Hohimer McNicoll and others to bring free testing to Napa Valley Expo in the city of Napa and to other parts of the valley.

“In the grand scheme of things, the testing I truly believe — and the community’s support of testing — has really been able to protect our community,” Mondavi said recently. “And the community coming together in the ways we have seen is remarkable to me.”

Mondavi didn’t mount her efforts as a health professional. She founded 29 Cosmetics that uses grape seeds for skin care products. She and husband Rob Mondavi Jr. run Rutledge and Vine wines and the Rob and Lydia Mondavi Home Collection.