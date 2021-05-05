Hearts and Hands fundraiser for Calistoga preschool is May 22

Raffle tickets are $5 each.

Donations to the Lil Ticen Memorial Scholarship Fund, in amounts of $25, also can be made on the preschool’s website. According to a flier advertising the event, the scholarship fund was created to honor the many contributions Ticen made to the preschool. The donations support the tuition costs of children from low-income families. Ticen passed away earlier this year.

Currently the preschool has 23 students, beginning at 2½ years old. Cost of the year-round program, full-day program from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday is $900 a month. Millie Pease, a 17-year board member of the Hearts and Hands Preschool, said everyone is on scholarship. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the school was limited to 10 students last summer.

Even though the preschool is located in the fellowship hall at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, it is a non-religious, nonprofit, community-supported program, according to the website. Its director is Denise Benner and teachers are Sarah Reim, Yoanna Contreras, Rosie Ramierz and Maura Gonzales. Mary Ann Schildknecht is the art teacher, as well as a substitute teacher and Dale Duerod is also a substitute teacher.