Hearts and Hands fundraiser for Calistoga preschool is May 22

The Small Hands Big Hearts Drive Thru Dinner, a fund-raiser for Calistoga’s Hearts and Hands Preschool, will be held Saturday, May 22 at the preschool location, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St.
Rob Sereni and Matt Freese of Local Q 707 will offer four barbecue dinners, either half-pound of tri-tip, four St. Louis-style ribs, half chicken, or two Portobello mushrooms. Each meal includes Caesar salad with croutons, cole slaw, beans, a sourdough roll, a cookie from Bella Bakery, a bottle of Napa Valley wine and a raffle ticket. Cost of the dinner is $60 per person. Dinners can be picked up from 3 to 7 p.m.
Dinner tickets are on sale beginning Friday, May 7, at the preschool’s website, heartsandhandskids.com.
The raffle includes two prizes, each worth $500, a 12-bottle case of wine and an experience at Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville. The case of wine includes 750ml bottles from Casa Nuestra, Clif Family Winery, Gamble Winery, Helanaview, Knights Bridge Winery, Laura Michael, Mutt Lynch, Peju Winery, PWR, Rivers Marie and Tudal.
The second raffle prize is a day for four people at Francis Ford Coppola Winery, including use of the pool, unlimited bocce ball games, use of a private changing room with showers, lunch, complimentary tours and tastings and two 750ml bottles of Coppola’s Reserve Pinot Noir and Reserve Chardonnay.
Raffle tickets are $5 each.
Donations to the Lil Ticen Memorial Scholarship Fund, in amounts of $25, also can be made on the preschool’s website. According to a flier advertising the event, the scholarship fund was created to honor the many contributions Ticen made to the preschool. The donations support the tuition costs of children from low-income families. Ticen passed away earlier this year.
Currently the preschool has 23 students, beginning at 2½ years old. Cost of the year-round program, full-day program from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday is $900 a month. Millie Pease, a 17-year board member of the Hearts and Hands Preschool, said everyone is on scholarship. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the school was limited to 10 students last summer.
Even though the preschool is located in the fellowship hall at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, it is a non-religious, nonprofit, community-supported program, according to the website. Its director is Denise Benner and teachers are Sarah Reim, Yoanna Contreras, Rosie Ramierz and Maura Gonzales. Mary Ann Schildknecht is the art teacher, as well as a substitute teacher and Dale Duerod is also a substitute teacher.
Pease said the spring auction fund-raisers usually raise $30,000, although it wasn’t held last year, because of the pandemic. The goal for the Drive Through Dinner is about a third of that: “We’d be very happy with $10,000,” Pease said.