Heathcare and Essential Workers Appreciation Week delcared in Calistoga March 1 - 5

The City of Calistoga has declared March 1-5 Healthcare and Essential Workers Appreciation Week, to honor these dedicated workers thoughout Napa County.

As read and signed by Mayor Chris Canning at the city council meeting on Tuesday, the proclamation states that since March of 2020, the COVID-19 coronavirus emerged as a public health crisis that quickly grew into a global pandemic that required a massive response by health care workers, hospital staff and other first responders.

Healthcare workers were required to wear personal protective equipment and implement other procedures to reduce the risk of their own exposure to the coronavirus while caring for sick patients.

Despite being exposed to dangerous conditions and threats to the physical and mental health of themselves and their families for the last year, healthcare and essential workers have continued to protect and serve others without interruption.

WATCH NOW: ARE SOME COVID-19 VACCINES BETTER THAN OTHERS?

SEE PHOTOS: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINATION