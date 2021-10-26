Heavy rain brings the end of fire season for Calistoga, drought still lingers

Calistoga, along with the rest of the Bay area, received a deluge of rain on Sunday, bringing with it the welcome news that fire season is over for the year.
After days of light rain, a storm front brought enough rain to turn vineyards into lakes, and turn the Napa River into a roaring torrent.
Rain totals taken from the local One Rain gauge network as of Monday show Calistoga has received 12.5 inches of rain since Oct. 19, and a full 9 inches on Sunday alone.
As fire season has been starting earlier and earlier each year, there was almost an audible, collective sigh of relief.
“We are breathing a lot easier for sure,” said Calistoga Fire Chief Steve Campbell. “I think it’s safe to say that fire season in our area is over, however, let’s hope we continue to get rain.”
The storm did plug a few sewer drains, a leaking roof was reported, and tree branches were down, but “for the most part Calistoga did really good,” Campbell said.
Throughout the county, hillsides that looked primed to burn a couple of weeks ago as of Monday were soaked, said Mike Pechner of Fairfield-based Golden West Meteorology, also saying the storms put an end to fire season. “(This is) the earliest we’ve seen the end of fire season in I don’t know how many years,” he said, adding last year, Napa County faced the threat of public safety power shutoffs because of fire danger weather into December.
Though the rain squelched the possibility of fire, Calistoga still remains in a Stage II Water Emergency, and the difference it made in the county’s drought situation remains questionable.
“The California Department of Water Resources estimates that California will need 140% of average rainfall to pull us out of the depths of this historic drought and fill reservoirs back to where they need to be,” said Mitchell Egert, the city’s water conservation specialist. “While this rain is a welcome change, drier than normal conditions are likely here to stay this winter.”
Egert continues to get the messaging out on water conservation, and reminds Calistogans that irrigation of landscapes is not permitted during and up to 48 hours of measurable rainfall.
As for the rest of the county, “We don’t yet know the totality of a coming winter with La Nina conditions,” said Pechner. “La Nina winters are dry 60% of the time. It will take a normal rain year to end the drought.”
The weekend storm also downed trees and caused power outages for PG&E customers throughout the Bay Area.
Since the storm began, 646,000 customers lost power which is about 12% of the utility’s 5.5 million electric customers, the company said in a statement. As of 5 p.m. Monday evening, power had been restored to approximately 92% or 580,000 of those customers. Most of the outages were caused by downed trees or large tree limbs striking electric equipment.
“We are seeing extensive and significant damage as a result of this powerful storm. PG&E crews and contractors are working around the clock replacing broken power poles, downed power lines, damaged transformers and other electric parts,” said spokesperson Deanna Contreras.
Crews were also facing access to certain areas due to flooding or fallen vegetation.
Barry Eberling contributed to this story.
