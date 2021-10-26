Heavy rain brings the end of fire season for Calistoga, drought still lingers

Calistoga, along with the rest of the Bay area, received a deluge of rain on Sunday, bringing with it the welcome news that fire season is over for the year.

After days of light rain, a storm front brought enough rain to turn vineyards into lakes, and turn the Napa River into a roaring torrent.

Rain totals taken from the local One Rain gauge network as of Monday show Calistoga has received 12.5 inches of rain since Oct. 19, and a full 9 inches on Sunday alone.

As fire season has been starting earlier and earlier each year, there was almost an audible, collective sigh of relief.

“We are breathing a lot easier for sure,” said Calistoga Fire Chief Steve Campbell. “I think it’s safe to say that fire season in our area is over, however, let’s hope we continue to get rain.”

The storm did plug a few sewer drains, a leaking roof was reported, and tree branches were down, but “for the most part Calistoga did really good,” Campbell said.