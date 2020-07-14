Heitz, Navarro named to Oregon State honor role

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amelia R. Heitz and Alonzo M. Navarro of Calistoga have been named to Oregon State University's Scholastic Honor Roll for Spring term 2020, the institution announced on Monday.

Heitz is a freshman studying Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences; and Navarro is a sophomore, studying Agricultural Business Management.

A total of 7,004 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Watch Now: Napa's St. John the Baptist Catholic School says goodbye