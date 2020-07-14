Heitz, Navarro named to Oregon State honor role

Heitz, Navarro named to Oregon State honor role

{{featured_button_text}}
Oregon State University

Oregon State University

 Submitted photo

Amelia R. Heitz and Alonzo M. Navarro of Calistoga have been named to Oregon State University's Scholastic Honor Roll for Spring term 2020, the institution announced on Monday. 

Heitz is a freshman studying Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences; and Navarro is a sophomore, studying Agricultural Business Management.

A total of 7,004 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Watch Now: Napa's St. John the Baptist Catholic School says goodbye

Napa's St. John the Baptist Catholic School says goodbye

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News