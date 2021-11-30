Help provide holiday cheer to kids, seniors with Calistoga's Giving Tree, toy donation

The Calistoga Police Officers Association, and Calistoga Firefighters are asking for help in spreading a little cheer and kindness this holiday season to someone in need.

In their second effort, the Police Officers Association has created a Senior Giving Tree for any senior in our community facing hardship, or who would just like a friendly gesture.

If you or someone you know, would appreciate a gift for the holidays, fill out an application, available in the lobby of the police station.

The Association has donated $500 to the program, and Cal Mart has again generously offered to host the Giving Tree at the store with ornaments that feature names and gift requests. This year a Giving Tree will also be located at the police station.

Please keep request reasonable, with a $50 purchase limit. Bring the new, wrapped or unwrapped item to the police station by Dec. 19.

The gifts will be delivered by a member of the Police Officers Association of Calistoga to seniors in time for some holiday cheer.

Last year, 120 gifts were delivered.

“We love this program, and there is still a need in the community. I know there are citizens who could use some holiday cheer and we’ll let them know we are thinking of them,” said Calistoga Police Officer Samantha Arlen.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Officer Arlen at sarlen@ci.calistoga.ca.us or (707) 942-2810.

Make a child’s day this holiday season by donating a toy to the Calistoga Fire Fighter Association’s 2021 Toy Drive.

Fire Chief Steve Campbell said they are collecting toys for about 40 families this year. Unwrapped toys can be dropped off at a collection bin at the front door of the fire station, or they can drop them with the on-duty crew.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 22. Call (707) 942-2840 for special accommodations.