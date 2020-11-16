Help provide holiday cheer to seniors with Calistoga's Giving Tree

The Calistoga Police Officers Association is looking for seniors in need of a little cheer and kindness this holiday season.
In their first such effort, the Association has joined with Rianda House to create a Senior Giving Tree for any senior in our community facing hardship, or who would just like a friendly gesture.
If you or someone you know, would appreciate a gift for the holidays, fill out an application, available in the lobby of the police station. The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. Nov. 30.
Cal Mart has generously offered to host the Giving Tree at the store, with ornaments that feature names and gift requests. Please keep the request reasonable, with a $50 purchase limit. Bring the new, unwrapped item to the police station between Dec. 1 and 20.
The gifts will be delivered by a member of the Police Officers’ Association of Calistoga to seniors in time for some holiday cheer.
The Calistoga POA is also donating $500 to the Giving Tree and Rianda House is contributing another $250.
“I know there are citizens who could use some holiday cheer and we’ll let them know we are thinking of them,” said Calistoga Police Officer Samantha Arlen.
If you have any questions, please reach out to Officer Arlen at sarlen@ci.calistoga.ca.us or (707) 942-2810.
