Help provide holiday cheer to seniors with Calistoga's Giving Tree

The Calistoga Police Officers Association is looking for seniors in need of a little cheer and kindness this holiday season.

In their first such effort, the Association has joined with Rianda House to create a Senior Giving Tree for any senior in our community facing hardship, or who would just like a friendly gesture.

If you or someone you know, would appreciate a gift for the holidays, fill out an application, available in the lobby of the police station. The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. Nov. 30.

Cal Mart has generously offered to host the Giving Tree at the store, with ornaments that feature names and gift requests. Please keep the request reasonable, with a $50 purchase limit. Bring the new, unwrapped item to the police station between Dec. 1 and 20.

The gifts will be delivered by a member of the Police Officers’ Association of Calistoga to seniors in time for some holiday cheer.

The Calistoga POA is also donating $500 to the Giving Tree and Rianda House is contributing another $250.

“I know there are citizens who could use some holiday cheer and we’ll let them know we are thinking of them,” said Calistoga Police Officer Samantha Arlen.