Hennessey Fire threatens Napa's oldest family-owned winery

“That’s the most precious to us,” she said of Anton’s cellar and house. “That one we would be really sad to lose.”

Her mind was also on the winery’s estate vineyards, some on site and other scattered around the area. Smoke had not yet settled over vines, she’d been told, but in coming days that would depend largely on weather and wind. Harvest had not yet started, meaning the winery’s entire crop could be put at risk by the smoke if conditions proved unfavorable.

Viticulturists still grapple with understanding smoke taint, a phenomenon in which grapes absorb volatile phenols, produced from burning wood and straw. Just because there’s smoke in the vicinity does not mean grapes will necessarily become smoke tainted, research has shown, but wine made from smoke-tainted grapes is typically dominated by an undesirable smoky characteristic.

“We have never missed a harvest in 130 years,” Sunseri said. “It’s something we pass on to every generation – don’t be the one that misses a harvest. We don’t want to have to make that hard choice.”

