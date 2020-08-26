Hennessey Fire threatens Napa's oldest family-owned winery

There’s a saying in Aimee Sunseri’s family: never skip a harvest. It’s perhaps especially poignant advice because six generations’ worth of winemakers and grape growers have heeded it.
But on Monday, Aug. 17, Sunseri, winemaker for Nichelini Family Winery in Pope Valley, was grappling with the possibility it would be her generation that would forced to break that tradition – through no fault of their own. An early morning dry lightning storm had lit ablaze a fire on Hennessey Ridge just west of the winery and vineyards. By Monday evening, it had grown to 2,400 acres and was 0% contained; by Tuesday afternoon, it had spread down the hills and onto the edge of the Nichelini Family property.
The fire had not reached structures or vineyards, Sunseri, a member of the family’s fifth generation, said.
Her father, Phil Sunseri, and a smattering of cousins had remained onsite to help protect the property, but would evacuate if the fire began to close in, Sunseri added.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 25, a cabin had burned but the house and the winery had been spared.
The trajectory of the fire would depend largely on the wind, Sunseri knew. Nichelini has long been aware of fire risk, she added, but had ramped up its preventive efforts after the Atlas Fire in 2017, which came close to the property but ultimately left it untouched.
Since 2017, the winery has done “everything it possibly could do” to mitigate risk, clearing significant brush and creating fire breaks. One of Sunseri’s cousins had yesterday improved a fire road with a bulldozer, allowing CalTrans to cut an additional fire line. Significant portion of bottles housing previous vintages are now stored at off-site warehouses.
Still, Sunseri voiced concern for the 2019 vintage, the majority of which is stored on site at the winery; she worried, too, for the house on the property and its wine cellar, originally built in 1890. The family rebuilt the house, the homestead of their ancestors, a few years ago – it’s now a registered historical landmark.
The building, like tradition, has been passed down from generation to generation for the last 130 years – making Nichelini Family the longest continually owned family winery in Napa Valley.
“That’s the most precious to us,” she said of Anton’s cellar and house. “That one we would be really sad to lose.”
Her mind was also on the winery’s estate vineyards, some on site and other scattered around the area. Smoke had not yet settled over vines, she’d been told, but in coming days that would depend largely on weather and wind. Harvest had not yet started, meaning the winery’s entire crop could be put at risk by the smoke if conditions proved unfavorable.
Viticulturists still grapple with understanding smoke taint, a phenomenon in which grapes absorb volatile phenols, produced from burning wood and straw. Just because there’s smoke in the vicinity does not mean grapes will necessarily become smoke tainted, research has shown, but wine made from smoke-tainted grapes is typically dominated by an undesirable smoky characteristic.
“We have never missed a harvest in 130 years,” Sunseri said. “It’s something we pass on to every generation – don’t be the one that misses a harvest. We don’t want to have to make that hard choice.”
