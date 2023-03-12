Foothill Boulevard (Highway 128) was closed in Calistoga after a two-vehicle collision early Sunday evening, authorities reported.
The crash occurred at about 5:07 p.m. near the intersection with Tubbs Lane and involved two SUVs, the California Highway Patrol said in its online incident log.
The city of Calistoga issued a Nixle alert announcing the shutdown of Foothill and advising drivers to use alternate routes.
Further information was not immediately available.