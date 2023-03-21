Highway 29 was closed Tuesday afternoon in both directions north of St. Helena and south of Calistoga, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shutdown began at 2:06 p.m. and affected both lanes of the highway between Bale and Lodi lanes, the CHP said on its online incident log. A Nixle alert from the Napa County Public Works department originally announced a closure to the Larkmead Lane intersection, but an update to the CHP log extended it south, closer to St. Helena.