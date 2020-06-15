Highway 29 lane closures planned during elm tunnel study in St. Helena

Elm tunnel

A tree near the entrance to Beringer Vineyards is removed from St. Helena’s elm tunnel in this 2017 file photo.

 Star file photo

Traffic could be affected during an assessment of St. Helena’s Highway 29 elm tunnel on Thursday, June 18, and Friday, June 19.

HortScience, a division of Bartlett Consulting, will perform advanced assessments of 30 trees in the elm tunnel. The project is a continuation of the collaborative efforts among Beringer Vineyards, Caltrans, and the City of St. Helena to identify and mitigate failing trees and make recommendations for preserving the overall health of the elms.

Work will take place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. starting on Thursday. The assessment is expected to be complete by Friday.

The work may cause traffic delays in the area, so be aware of all construction signage. There will be single lane use in the area, and some of the assessments will require aerial access from a bucket truck. Caltrans will assist with traffic control for the duration of the work. Delays are not expected to exceed five minutes.

For more information, call Carlos Uribe at 967-2871.

