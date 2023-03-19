Updated at 9:30 a.m. Monday — Highway 29 outside of Calistoga was reopened by 6 a.m. Monday after both lanes closed on Sunday because of a slide, according to the Napa County Office of Emergency Services.

The incident was reported at 12:04 p.m. Sunday near the Tubbs Lane intersection, north of Calistoga. A blockage about 10 feet high on the southbound lane and 3 feet tall in the northbound direction was forcing drivers to turn around, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Highway 29 was closed in both directions from Tubbs Lane on north, and there was no immediate timetable for its reopening as of 5:45 p.m. Sunday, according to CHP spokesperson Jaret Paulson.