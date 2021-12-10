Hike to the top of Mount St. Helena with Napa Open Space District

Whatever your goals or motivations, Napa County Regional Park & Open Space District welcomes you to start with the micro-decision to join them on one of their “endurance” hikes this December.

They will be hiking to the top of Mount St. Helena on Saturday, Dec. 18. Yep. 10 miles total. But, they will also have a guided option of a route half-way to the top. Not bad. Good, in fact.

This will also be a good primer for more endurance hikes in 2022. On these hikes, naturalists will be sucking air like everyone else so there will be less explanation and more of a focus on, well, getting through it together.

The hike is planned to start at 8:30 a.m., since parking is limited at the Robert Louis Stevenson State Park lot, and because the hike will be longer. Note that there are no restrooms at the trailhead. Plan to bring a lunch, and/or plenty of snacks, and water. Your charging station will be whatever you bring in your backpack.

Though anyone is encouraged to join this hike, please still consider your own limitations or abilities. There are plenty of other hikes of varying lengths on the slate for next year.

RSVP at napaoutdoors.org/parks/3rd-saturday-hikes/.