Hike to the top of Mount St. Helena with Napa Open Space District

Whatever your goals or motivations, Napa County Regional Park & Open Space District welcomes you to start with the micro-decision to join them on one of their “endurance” hikes this December.
They will be hiking to the top of Mount St. Helena on Saturday, Dec. 18. Yep. 10 miles total. But, they will also have a guided option of a route half-way to the top. Not bad. Good, in fact.
This will also be a good primer for more endurance hikes in 2022. On these hikes, naturalists will be sucking air like everyone else so there will be less explanation and more of a focus on, well, getting through it together.
The hike is planned to start at 8:30 a.m., since parking is limited at the Robert Louis Stevenson State Park lot, and because the hike will be longer. Note that there are no restrooms at the trailhead. Plan to bring a lunch, and/or plenty of snacks, and water. Your charging station will be whatever you bring in your backpack.
Though anyone is encouraged to join this hike, please still consider your own limitations or abilities. There are plenty of other hikes of varying lengths on the slate for next year.
Hiking is not only great exercise, it can also improve your mood and overall health.
Experts share tips on how to prepare for an outdoor workout
Do your homework
“Know before you go,” says Courtenay Schurman, a trainer and owner of Body Results, a training studio for outdoor athletes. Make sure you have an understanding of the layout of the location you’ll be visiting and know things like whether or not it will be open, what obstacles or structures might hinder your path, and what the weather conditions will be. “You’d be surprised at how many people don’t think about it.”
Invest in quality gear
Shoes are a key investment for outdoor workouts, especially hikes, according to Wesley Trimble, communications and creative director for the American Hiking Society. Schurman also notes that a good backpack is worth getting. “Pay good money for the right shoes and backpack; you can skimp in other areas if you need to. If your feet aren’t comfortable, your whole body will suffer,” Schurman says. Schurman recommends going shoe shopping late in the day as your feet can swell during the day and to also bring the socks you plan to wear during your workout.
Wear layers
Wearing layers in cold weather during exercise is critical. Schurman says that people who work out outside should consider wearing layers to warm themselves up as they exercise. Trimble notes that in colder weather it’s better to start off with fewer layers that you can add onto as your body adjusts to the temperature. “When you’re exerting yourself more heavily, your body is going to be generating extra amounts of heat so it’s great to be able to take a layer off,” Trimble says.
Wear the appropriate material
When choosing layers, make sure you can select materials that are appropriate for the weather. In cooler weather, your materials should be something moisture-wicking that will pull moisture away from your body, especially if you are working out in colder temperatures for a long period of time. In hotter climates, having moisture close to your body is not as problematic since it will keep you cool. “Cotton will hold moisture and then that will cool you off, whereas either wool or synthetics … help to take the moisture away from your body better than cotton will,” Trimble says.
Know the ground
It’s important to be aware of the change from an even, smooth and possibly sprung gym or home floor to the potentially uneven terrain of the outdoors. “If you’re running on the ground outside, you should be prepared for the instability you’re going to face on the ground,” says Nolan Hyland, a personal trainer for the National Academy of Sports Medicine. “If you’re only used to training on even surfaces, you could be more likely for injury at the ankle and foot.” If you plan to go for a run, Hyland recommends doing a warmup walk to prepare your body but also to check the ground for things like holes that could prove dangerous if unexpectedly encountered.
Hydrate
Schurman cautions that people who work out outdoors should be sure to hydrate and replace their electrolytes. “A lot of people, especially in cold weather will forget to drink. … Replenishing that lost liquid is very important so you don’t get headache-y and so you don’t lose your mental function.” Hyland adds that during a workout, water and salt are both necessary. “Salt is 100% important, when you’re sweating, you have to have salt,” Hyland says. Hyland also notes that you should take small sips of water during your workout, especially in warmer weather. “When you’re outside exposed to the sun, you could dehydrate a lot faster and also not really feel the onset of that,” Hyland says.
Steps to stay hydrated
Hyland notes that it’s important to make sure you start the day hydrated by drinking enough water the day before your workout. Hyland cautions against drinking a large amount of water just before starting your workout. “Nobody likes having a water bed in your stomach when you’re trying to work out.” (Aleksej Sarifulin/Dreamstime.com/TNS)
Find other ways to fuel up
Schurman says flavored water is another good alternative to hydrate but cautions against overly sugary drinks like orange juice and suggests diluting or testing drinks like Gatorade and Powerade ahead of time to avoid cramping or other unpleasant side effects. Salty, fatty snacks like pretzels, trail mix and even jerky can also be good to bring along to replace your electrolytes if your workout is over an hour long. Hyland recommends having a pre-workout snack that’s high in protein and fat, then cooling down with water or fruit after you’re finished.
Stretch
Warming up before an outdoor workout is crucial to getting your heart rate up, raising core temperature and preparing the body for exertion. Hyland says dynamic warmups — warmups that involve constant movement and repetition — are better than static warmups in which a person holds a position for a period of time when preparing to work out outdoors.
Protect your devices
Though many sporting gear stores sell compartments to protect electronic devices like phones, music players and headphones, Schurman says placing your devices in a plastic bag and keeping them in your pocket can also work. According to Trimble, it’s important to pay attention to make sure you aren’t using your devices in ways that will drain the battery faster. For example, Trimble says, “using the GPS will take a bigger hit on the battery life of your device.” Trimble also recommends storing your phone closer to your body if you are out in cooler temperatures so that your body heat can keep your phone from getting too cold and losing its charge.
Don’t become overly reliant on technology
According to Schurman, people who work out outdoors should still be able to read a map and a compass to navigate their way around in case their phone breaks or runs out of battery or they find themselves in an area with limited cell service. “That’s a big concern. … Too many people new to going out are having to be rescued because they don’t know the basics of keeping themselves safe,” Schurman says.
Communicate
As a safety precaution before heading out, tell your location to a friend or family member. “Let somebody know where you’re going to be,” Schurman says. “If you’re going to the gym, it’s one thing, but if you’re going somewhere where you might have to change plans halfway … text somebody.”
Bring a buddy
If possible, Trimble suggests bringing someone with you on your workout. “Not all parks and areas in parks have cell signal so going with someone is a great idea.”
Work out in a populated area
More populated areas are safer when it comes to working out outside. “You probably want to go someplace where you know there will be people, so that if something does happen to you, you’re not 30 miles from anyone else. That’s dangerous, especially for the novice,” Schurman says.
Know what to do if you end up in trouble
If you find yourself lost, retrace your steps, Schurman says. If you're injured, you should also stop and find some place out of the way where you can get help from a passerby.
Start slow
“Guides on Kilimanjaro have a word, ‘pole pole’ which means ‘slow,’” Schurman says. “They will start their clients at a ridiculously slow pace, but as they gain elevation and the pace remains the same, they realize how lovely and sustainable that pace is.” Hyland also adds that starting with a short workout, especially for a novice, can be helpful to see how you acclimate to an outdoor environment. “Maybe your first workout is only 15 minutes long because you want to see how you do in the sun,” Hyland says.
Don’t go from 0 to 100 in one day
In a similar vein, Schurman suggests increasing your workout intensity in small increments. “I recommend adhering to the ‘10% rule,’ which says that from one week to the next, do not add more (elevation, distance, time) than 10% over the previous week’s efforts,” Schurman says. “If you do a 5-mile hike one weekend, you wouldn’t double it the next, you’d try for a 5.5- or maybe 6-mile hike with the same weight or maybe slightly less, the next.”
Err on the side of shorter
It’s better to cut your workout short rather than overexerting yourself. “You’re not going to injure yourself by going too short,” Schurman says, “You can certainly injure yourself by going too long. … You can always add the next time you’re out.”
Listen to your body
Schurman stresses the importance of using common sense and paying attention to signs of injury during a workout. “If as you are working out and you feel a pop, hear a crunch, notice a tightening sensation or heat anywhere in your body that doesn’t ‘feel normal’ then stop, figure out what happened and evaluate whether you overdid it,” Schurman says.
Have an ending point
Having a turnaround time can prevent you from getting overly fatigued and risking injury, and it also ensures that you have plenty of resources during your workout. “It’s important that people moderate their overall activity to make sure that they can get back to their car or the trailhead safely,” Trimble says. It’s also important to make a judgement call on when to conclude your workout so that you don’t risk being in an unfamiliar area in the dark without adequate food or water.
Cool down
Experts stress the importance of a cooldown stretch. Cooling down, Schurman says, helps to “involve the brain in transitioning from one thing to another.” Hyland recommends ending your workout with a long cool down lap as well as four to eight static stretches. “You don’t want to just stop and walk back and sit on your couch.”
Be mindful of pandemic considerations
It’s also helpful to do your homework on how crowded an area typically is. “Depending on the trail conditions sometimes it can be somewhat difficult to socially distance,” Trimble says, adding, “It’s always a great idea to talk to some locals or a land manager to see if they have recommendations for less-used open spaces.”
And bring a mask
Institutions like the Cleveland Clinic, the University of Maryland and St. Luke's Health note that if you are working out in a sparsely populated area, a mask may not be necessary. However, you should still bring a mask in case you encounter other people. If you are working out in a populated area where a mask is necessary, it is also a good idea to bring an extra mask in case yours gets damp or dirty.
