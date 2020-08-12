Historic Calistoga Depot undergoes a transformation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents and visitors will notice something different at one end of town, as the iconic Depot building on Lincoln Avenue is getting a makeover.

The Depot has been painted Colonial Yellow since 1906, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Merchant family purchased the rundown property in 2016, and have been in the process of refurbishing the Depot and adjacent rail cars. After some debate, last month they were granted permission by the city to paint the building white.

A restaurant called “The Waiting Room” is planned for the building, with old photos of the Depot in a nod to its history.

The white color scheme will be in keeping with the Indian Springs Resort a block away, also owned by the Merchants. No timeline has been given as to when the project might be completed.

