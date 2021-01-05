Historic Calistoga-Vallejo railcar found in St. Helena backyard

This is the story of how one of the last remnants of the electric San Francisco, Vallejo & Napa Valley Railway ended up in a backyard on Pope Street.
It all started when the Vallejo, Benicia & Napa Valley Railroad Company incorporated on April 24, 1902. The service was expanded to San Francisco and in 1906 the service was reincorporated as the San Francisco Vallejo & Napa Valley Railroad Company (S.F.V.&N.V. R.R. Co.). It was one of the few electric railroads in the west that ran on alternating current (AC). By December 1907 crews were laying track on St. Helena’s Main Street and taking many loads of gravel out of Sulphur Creek for the rail bed.
On Jan. 1, 1908 at 7:25 a.m. the first regular passenger car of the S.F.V.&N.V. R.R. Co. arrived at the corner of Main and Spring streets. The return trip connected with the ferry boats at Vallejo for the trip on the bay to San Francisco. Cars left Napa for St. Helena at 6:20, 8:00 and 9:50 a.m.; 12:50 and 3:20 p.m. Cars arrived here at 7:25, 9:15 and 11:30 a.m.; 2:10 and 4:40 p.m. There were five round trips a day. The whistle to the electric train south of St. Helena signaled the arrival of friends or family from the city. There was no service to Calistoga so Joe Cheli drove passengers there — often scaring them by driving 15 mph!
In 1911 the railway mortgaged all its assets to pay for the extension from St. Helena to Calistoga. Again the company was reincorporated, now as San Francisco, Napa & Calistoga Railroad. James Irvine became president and major stockholder (he also owned the 110,000-acre Irvine Ranch, which became the City of Irvine). Extension of the service to Calistoga was completed in September 1912. A large celebration included driving in a golden spike. There were 615,351 riders that year.
The Panama-Pacific International Exposition took place in 1915. The interurban railroad brought 615,000 riders to San Francisco to visit the expo. St. Helena’s Main Street was paved and there were 500 private autos in the county. A year later there were 1,200. During the 1918 St. Helena Harvest Festival, on one day 6,213 people rode the railway interurban. The former Serafino Barberi Saloon was converted into a station at Main and Pope streets in 1920. The concrete highway from Calistoga to Vallejo was completed in 1921 and bus companies began to compete for riders.
The railroad founded the Napa Valley Bus Company in 1927. Calistoga and St. Helena to San Francisco railroad passenger traffic was too low and unprofitable. Two new GMC buses replaced evening train service when traffic was light. The Carquinez Bridge was completed in 1927, so you could drive to San Francisco faster than using the interurban. Southern Pacific ended steam railroad passenger service in 1929, reverting to buses also.
The railroad’s maintenance shed in Napa caught fire and burned down on Jan. 22, 1932. Many of the railcars were destroyed. Insurance paid out an $82,000 settlement and the railroad announced it was ending service. Ridership had fallen to 115,000 per year.
At the urging of thousands of residents and businesses, the railroad relented and on May 28, 1932 train service to St. Helena resumed, but not to Calistoga. By 1936 ridership dropped to 66,000. On March 1, 1936 the bankers called their loans and the railroad entered receivership. After 32 years, electric interurban railway operation in Napa Valley ended Sept. 12, 1937 when the S.F.&N.V. Railroad substituted bus and truck transport for its electric passenger and freight service. Ferry service also ended. Railroad fans gathered for a last run to Calistoga on Oct. 1. The next year another farewell trip from Napa to Vallejo marked the end of the line. The tracks were abandoned and in 1939 rails, ties, and overhead wires were removed from Napa to Calistoga.
The railcar
Around 1904, the Union Pacific Railroad hired William McKeen (head of Motive Power at the time) to design and build four experimental motor cars of aerodynamic design with some of the earliest gasoline engines ever used on rails. The Motor Cars were futuristic Jules Verne-esque internal combustion railcars known for revolutionizing the older standards of construction and locomotion. Many of the improvements remain standard to this day. Shortly thereafter, the Southern Pacific Railroad started purchasing Motor Cars and Trailer Cars from the newly formed McKeen Motor Car Company in Omaha, Nebraska.
In 1909, the Southern Pacific Railroad (S.P.) purchased car T-16 from McKeen, the eighth of the 10 Trailer Cars they would purchase. It was a Railway Post Office (R.P.O.) car, designed to transport and sort U.S. Mail. The other 20 feet of this 31-foot long car could haul general baggage for passengers on the Motor Car or for small freight deliveries between towns. The Trailer Car's lighter design allowed the 200 H.P. McKeen Motor Cars to haul it along branch lines as other railcars in the day were typically longer and much heavier, being made of wood. The Motor Cars averaged 68,000 pounds, and the Trailer Cars a mere 24,000 pounds.
In 1920 T-16 was taken out of service on the S.P., but in 1922 it was restored. After little use, the S.P. sold the T-16 in 1927 to the San Francisco, Napa & Calistoga Railroad, which renumbered it No. 55. The extent of the car’s use on the railroad is believed to be minimal, less than five years, making the purchase of the car quite interesting. As a result, No. 55 languished in the weeds for years on a gravel spur in St. Helena. The newspaper wrote that it was sold for scrap in February 1938.
Wyatt Ensminger was born in Santa Ana in 1909. His parents Peter and Cora moved the family to St. Helena and in 1929 they bought property on Pope Street. In 1931 Wyatt married Nettie Post, who had moved to St. Helena in 1916 with her family by horse and wagon. Charles Post owned a shoe repair business in town. Wyatt worked as a miner, carpenter and ranch manager. Wyatt managed the Rutherford Cohn Ranch for many years. Nettie studied nursing. In 1937 his parents deeded their land to the couple, where they added their own house. The No. 55 Trailer Car was sold for scrap in 1938. Though there is no mention of who bought it, the No. 55 ended up in the backyard on Pope Street. The “truck” (wheels and supports) were gone and the car became a storage shed. The faint words “Southern Pacific Lines” can still be read on the side.
Wyatt Ensminger died in 1972. Nettie continued to live at in her home. In a 2003 interview with the St. Helena Star, Nettie was feted on her 99th birthday. She still kept a beautiful rose garden and volunteered at St. Helena Hospital. Nettie died in 2008 at age 104.
The railcar No. 55 is still in the backyard of the Pope Street property, which was purchased last year by Our Town St. Helena for an affordable housing project.
It is one of two McKeen trailers to survive, out of 22 total built by McKeen. Only three of the 152 Motor Cars survive as well, and No. 55 will be preserved along with the McKeen Motor Car “Cuyamaca” {Kwii-Ya-Maka} built in 1908. The McKeen Motor Car Company Historical Society has examined old No. 55 and plans to move and restore it.
For more information or to contribute, contact Madison Kirkman at McKeenCar.com.
Mariam Hansen is research director at St. Helena Historical Society. She can be reached at research.shstory@gmail.com. She thanks Madison Kirkman for contributing to this article.