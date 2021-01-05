Historic Calistoga-Vallejo railcar found in St. Helena backyard

This is the story of how one of the last remnants of the electric San Francisco, Vallejo & Napa Valley Railway ended up in a backyard on Pope Street.

It all started when the Vallejo, Benicia & Napa Valley Railroad Company incorporated on April 24, 1902. The service was expanded to San Francisco and in 1906 the service was reincorporated as the San Francisco Vallejo & Napa Valley Railroad Company (S.F.V.&N.V. R.R. Co.). It was one of the few electric railroads in the west that ran on alternating current (AC). By December 1907 crews were laying track on St. Helena’s Main Street and taking many loads of gravel out of Sulphur Creek for the rail bed.

On Jan. 1, 1908 at 7:25 a.m. the first regular passenger car of the S.F.V.&N.V. R.R. Co. arrived at the corner of Main and Spring streets. The return trip connected with the ferry boats at Vallejo for the trip on the bay to San Francisco. Cars left Napa for St. Helena at 6:20, 8:00 and 9:50 a.m.; 12:50 and 3:20 p.m. Cars arrived here at 7:25, 9:15 and 11:30 a.m.; 2:10 and 4:40 p.m. There were five round trips a day. The whistle to the electric train south of St. Helena signaled the arrival of friends or family from the city. There was no service to Calistoga so Joe Cheli drove passengers there — often scaring them by driving 15 mph!