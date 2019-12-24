The Sisters of Holy Assumption Monastery are on their way to raising $1 million for a badly needed replacement of The St. Nicholas House.
On Dec. 19, the Sisters held a standing-room only fundraiser at Indian Springs Resort & Spa, where Mother Macrina said so far the Monastery has raised about $95,000, and has had an offer for a matching gift of $20,000 from a generous local donor.
The sisters began a fundraising campaign in September and the Monastery is also raising funds around the Bay Area and across the country, she said.
“The Monastery is not something we own, it’s something we take care of. Our next task is to rebuild the St. Nicolas House, which has always been the white elephant on the property.”
The St. Nicholas house is a residence at the Monastery that provides shelter for the homeless, and for women and children in crisis.
The house was built on the Washington Street property in the 1970s, and was originally intended to be a handicap-accessible residence for elderly and infirm sisters. After adding an accessible bathroom several years ago, contractors found that the house was not built to high-quality standards, and replacing it is a better use of resources than continuing to renovate, or attempting to expand.
Local general contractor Paul Coates and architect Thomas Stimpert have donated planning input and guidance to the project. (See details at holyassumptionmonastery.com/newsnhdetails.)
The new, two-story building will feature ground-floor living quarters for elderly and infirm sisters, and guests, plus a second kitchen, and much-needed work space for various projects the sisters undertake on the second floor. The new building will also have a small elevator, for handicap access to the second floor, and transportation of groceries and supplies, and two wheelchair ramps.
The cost for the new building takes into consideration the material and labor costs in the Bay Area that have increased dramatically in the past two years because of ongoing rebuilding in the aftermath of local fires.
