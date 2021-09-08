Hot, dry weather and poor fire conditions expected through end of 2021

Hazardous material and debris removal has already begun in counties affected by the Tamarack Fire, the Beckwourth Fire, the Dixie Fire, the Lava Fire, the Cash Fire and the River Fire.

According to Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci, the debris removal program is also set to begin in the South Lake Tahoe areas affected by the Caldor Fire, which has burned more than 216,000 acres and is 49 percent contained, as of Tuesday.

Ghilarducci noted that residents who begin their own debris removal process without first checking with their county could make them ineligible for the state's cleanup services.

State and federal officials advised residents to remain alert for potential fires in their area in the coming months and be ready to evacuate, if necessary.

"We need everybody in California to keep their eyes open," Porter said. "See smoke — call it in, don't expect somebody else already did. And if you get evacuation orders, get out so we can do our job of protecting lives, property and the environments."

Information about ongoing fires can be found via Cal Fire at https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents.