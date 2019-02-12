Caltrans will close one lane on State Route 29 (SR-29) in St. Helena near Beringer Winery from Monday, Feb. 25 through Friday, March 1, so crews can remove and replace three diseased or damaged elm trees.
The lane closure will be on SR 29 between Pratt Avenue and Deer Park Road.
The work is scheduled between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., with the exception of Wednesday, Feb. 27, when no work will take place All work is weather permitting.
Motorists should expect delays and allow for extra travel time. The trees are part of the Tunnel of Elms on SR-29. Two of the trees are diseased.
Crews will alternate lane closures in both northbound and southbound directions. This will allow one traffic lane on SR-29 to remain open during the work. Flaggers will help direct traffic.
Caltrans advises drivers to please drive cautiously through the construction zone, have a safe traveling distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you.
For 24/7 traffic updates, go to 511.org: https://twitter.com/511SFBay. You can also get real-time information on all State Highways in California on our Caltrans QuickMap: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.