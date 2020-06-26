'I ♥ Calistoga' mural coming to downtown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Downtown Calistoga will get a little cheering up soon with a sign painted on the now-barren fence protecting the vacant lot at 1339 Lincoln Ave.

Laurie Shelton, artist and owner of CAMi Art & Wine, at 1333 Lincoln Ave., has received permission from the city and the property owner to paint a large “I ♥ Calistoga” mural sign on the sidewalk fence where Lincoln Avenue Spa used to be.

The property has been vacant for a little over a year after the former building was demolished due to seismic issues that could not be resolved by a retrofit.

“I don’t love being next door to this brown fence that I’m afraid is going to be there a long time,” Shelton said at Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting. “The owner has approved of a little happy sign to bring good energy. Something simple like a bumper sticker for Calistoga.”

Shelton said she had several possible design ideas, but went in the end went with something simple. The letters will be about two or three feet high and extend for most of the fence’s 30-foot length. The mural’s letters will be painted white with black outlines for contrast, and the heart will be painted red. There will also be a smaller “#visitcalistoga” hashtag painted on the fence.