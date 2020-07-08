Iconic Calistoga Depot to be painted white

In an appeal to the city, the owners of the historic Calistoga Depot have been granted permission to paint the iconic yellow building white.
After a prolonged discussion of the issue at a city planning commission meeting in May, commissioners in essence denied Pat Merchant permission to paint the building white. The city council on Tuesday reversed that decision and approved the request.
The Depot was built in 1868, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Merchants purchased the Depot in 2016, and have slowly been making upgrades to the property, which includes several old railroad train cars set on tracks.
Merchant’s proposal was to repaint the Depot in an off-white color scheme, reminiscent of the way many structures in the 19th century were whitewashed. The off-white color scheme is also intended to connect the property aesthetically to the family’s nearby Indian Springs Resort.
The planning commission denied the request, not based upon painting the Depot white instead of yellow, but rather, the determining factor was the lack of contrast between the off-white body of the building, and also white trim.
The City received 15 emails regarding the request, many from local business owners supporting the color change, and saying the town is looking tired and needs refreshing.
The Board of the Sharpsteen Museum adamantly opposes the color change, however, saying there is a possibility that the building could lose its place on the historic registries if repainted another color and someone complains. Special note was made by Planning Commissioner Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes, and Planning and Building Director Zac Tusinger, however, that the choice of color will not affect the listing.
Because of the historical importance of the building, the city also contracted an archaeology and historic preservation company to review the proposed design. The firm also stated “the painting of the Depot will not affect the listing or eligibility of the building for listing on the National Register.”
Merchant provided evidence at the planning commission meeting that the Depot was originally whitewashed. She also said the restaurant planned for the building will be called “The Waiting Room” with old photos of the Depot. “We are interested in paying homage to the old building,” she said. “I pointed out that all the Brannan cottages were painted all white … this is not a weird new concept. Sam Brannan probably whitewashed the original Depot and when we scraped down the redwood it was clear there was evidence of the whitewash.”
Not long after the planning commission meeting, Merchant painted a small portion of the building with a sample of the proposed color scheme, providing city officials the opportunity to see the level of contrast.
Councilmembers said they had visited the Depot to see the painting sample and had spoken with the contractor.
Vice-Mayor Michael Dunsford questioned why the conversation was even taking place, given the Merchant family’s track record at restoring old buildings in town.
“If the applicant were suggesting blue or bright purple, that would be different,” he said, noting there is no legal entity requiring it to be painted yellow. “White is a very uplifting color... The merchants have a successful track record in town and I have complete confidence (they will do a good job).”
Councilmember Don Williams said that while he would prefer the building remain yellow, “I’m sensitive to the idea of government overreach and am not willing to extend that to a building. No color is going to please everyone. I’m inclined to lean towards the owner of the building.”
The request was approved by the council with the exception of Councilmember Gary Kraus.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
