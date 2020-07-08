Iconic Calistoga Depot to be painted white

The Board of the Sharpsteen Museum adamantly opposes the color change, however, saying there is a possibility that the building could lose its place on the historic registries if repainted another color and someone complains. Special note was made by Planning Commissioner Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes, and Planning and Building Director Zac Tusinger, however, that the choice of color will not affect the listing.

Because of the historical importance of the building, the city also contracted an archaeology and historic preservation company to review the proposed design. The firm also stated “the painting of the Depot will not affect the listing or eligibility of the building for listing on the National Register.”

Merchant provided evidence at the planning commission meeting that the Depot was originally whitewashed. She also said the restaurant planned for the building will be called “The Waiting Room” with old photos of the Depot. “We are interested in paying homage to the old building,” she said. “I pointed out that all the Brannan cottages were painted all white … this is not a weird new concept. Sam Brannan probably whitewashed the original Depot and when we scraped down the redwood it was clear there was evidence of the whitewash.”