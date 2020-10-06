In St. Helena, Glass Fire destroys California’s oldest resort

St. Helena’s White Sulphur Springs retreat center, the site of the oldest resort in California, was almost completely wiped out by the Glass Fire.

Seventeen of the site’s 20 buildings were completely destroyed, said John Zoellick, retreat site manager.

Located just west of the city limits, White Sulphur Springs Resort opened in 1852 and was the first resort hotel in California, according to a 2012 book by hotel historian Don Winter.

For the last 20 years, the 45-acre property has been used as a retreat center by the Hoffman Institute, which is dedicated to spiritual and emotional healing. The site’s first program since the start of the coronavirus pandemic had just started on the Saturday before the fire.

Zoellick said the loss of the property was exacerbated by the theft sometime between Monday night and Tuesday of a tubular bell or gong that was used to signal the start and end of each session and as a backdrop for photos of people who graduated from the Hoffman Process.