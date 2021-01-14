Indian Springs' new Airstream ‘Lounge’ gets green light from city

The Calistoga Planning Commission has approved a 16-foot vintage Airstream to serve as the new Terrace Lounge at Indian Springs Resort.

In response to the pandemic, last year Indian Springs operated the Terrace Lounge as a pilot-project as a temporary outdoor food and beverage venue. The owners then sought a permanent permit. The Lounge will be open for hotel guests and the public, with live acoustic music on weekends.

The casual outdoor dining operation was unanimously approved with the condition that there be no amplified music. If the Airstream were to be moved from its approved location, it would also need a new permit.

Resort owner Danny Merchant assured the commission that previously, live music consisted of one guitar player providing mellow background music which was not amplified, out of consideration for nearby guest rooms.

The Lounge will also be somewhat screened from Lincoln Avenue by landscaping and have limited visibility from the road. The Lounge will be open from 8 a.m. until about 9 p.m., and the menu will offers snacks and grab-and-go items. Beverages will include juices, smoothies, wine and beer, cocktails and a full-service espresso bar.