Indigenous people gather in St. Helena to honor Napa River

Based on archeological evidence, thicktail chub were once plentiful in the Napa River and played an important role in the diet and culture of indigenous people, said Amber Manfree, a geographer who did her doctoral dissertation on North Bay wetlands.

The species went extinct in 1957 because the gentle, slow-moving waters it preferred were eliminated by dams, urbanization and overfishing.

Manfree drew a connection between the City of St. Helena’s Stonebridge wells, which are supplying much of the town’s potable water during the drought, and the dry bed of the Napa River. That same relationship between groundwater extraction and stream flows is at the center of two lawsuits filed by Water Audit California against Napa County and the City of St. Helena.

“It’s a very bad situation for the fish because they are the first ones to go without water,” Manfree said. “We really need better water planning in this community … to avoid this sort of ecological collapse.”

It’s normal for California to experience long cycles of drought, lasting anywhere from decades to centuries, followed by wet periods, Manfree said.

The state appears to be entering its next “mega-drought” following a wet period that began around the time of the Gold Rush, she said.