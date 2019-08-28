In an exciting turn of events Saturday evening, two competing bidders were each declared winners of a week’s stay in Tuscany, thus doubling the donation for that auction lot to Calistoga’s Sharpsteen Museum.
The museum held its 31st annual fundraiserat the Boys & Girls Club in Calistoga, where guests vied for a chance to win any number of rare and expensive wine packages in a silent and live auction.
Grand prize winners for the evening, each going home with five cases of premier Napa Valley wines, were Kerri Abreu and Charles de Limur.
Mark Petersen, co-owner of Ace Hardware, outbid other patrons to win Cal Mart’s donation of a three-minute mad dash shopping spree through the store, with a donation of $1,100. He was advised by MC Dario Sattui to start in the wine section.
Sattui, owner of Castello di Amorosa, served as MC along with his fiancé, Irina Yartseva. He donated one week’s stay at his estate in the Italian region to the museum’s event. In finalizing the tight bidding war for the lot, Sattui awarded both Richard Kaiser, of Kaiser Family Winery, and Dana Hemberger, of Hemberger Properties, one week’s stay at $2,800 each.
The Instant Wine Cellar is the museum’s only fundraiser of the year, and is put together with the help of many volunteers and generous donors.
Barbara Herrmann was pouring Cabernet Sauvignon from Clos Pegase event participants. Herrmann and her husband, Douglas, volunteered to drive around Napa Valley to various wineries, picking up the donations of wine for the event.
“It was really fun to see all of the vineyards all over the Valley,” she said.